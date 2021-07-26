If you heard the phrase “the beach that makes you old” just a few weeks ago, you might’ve thought that it was a silly over-reaction to getting pruney fingers or a bad case of sunburn after a trip down the shore. But thanks to M. Night Shyamalan’s latest hit, it’s not only the plot of his new movie but also the subject of an absurdist meme.

In Old, a family of four travels to a remote resort for a vacation, but it doesn’t take long for it to become a deadly vacation. The hotel manager tells them about a private beach, and when the family arrives, other people are there, but nobody can leave—and all of the people on the beach are rapidly aging; for example, the kids become teenagers very quickly while the adults start to gray and get wrinkles. We won’t spoil how exactly Old shakes out, but if you want to know the film’s big twist and don’t want to wait until you can see Old in a theater to find out, Slate and Vulture are among the places that have you covered.

But even with the twists and turns that Old takes and its growing pile of dead bodies, there’s just something inherently funny about the summation of Old’s big centerpiece, a.k.a. “the beach that makes you old.” It’s true: Old does take place at a beach that makes its characters old. But it’s also the kind of thing that sounds made up.

And, as more people watched Old and talked about the movie online, it became something like a ubiquitous punchline, one that works even if you haven’t seen Old.

That’s what I love about the beach that makes you old, man. I keep getting older and everyone else keeps getting older as well. — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) July 25, 2021

M. Night Shyamalan won’t see your Old jokes but your friends who are trapped on the beach that makes you old will — Amy (@amyis_trying) July 25, 2021

t shirt that says "i went to the beach that makes you old and all i got was old" — zach silberberg (@zachsilberberg) July 23, 2021

someBODY once told me

the beach was gonna old me — Rebecca Alter (@ralter) July 25, 2021

Me on the old beach pic.twitter.com/P97KkXDElc — AJ (@ajdeluxe_) July 25, 2021

bringing benjamin button to the Old beach just to see what happens — brianna “charles foster kane” zigler (@justbrizigs) July 24, 2021

(seeing an old person at a beach) Oh my god it’s real, — Brooks Otterlake (@i_zzzzzz) July 24, 2021

♫ Gimme the beat boys and free my soul, I’m going to the beach that makes you old, — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) July 25, 2021

You could incorporate other shows, movies, and cultural touchstones to illustrate the effects that Old’s beach would have on a person.

steven universe beach that makes you old pic.twitter.com/iQPR8n7NbQ — Tredlocity (@tredlocity) July 25, 2021

please captain america, you need to get off the beach that makes you old pic.twitter.com/Xa8vPVIDRF — tiny snek comics (@tinysnekcomics) July 25, 2021

"It's a beach, Jerry. A beach that makes you old." pic.twitter.com/A2DSDOMHlA — Serge Gainsbourg (@BKWelles) July 25, 2021

Going back to school after spending summer break at the beach that makes you old pic.twitter.com/JfdywG9G1V — Allison O'Conor (@allisonoconor) July 26, 2021

when the frisbee goes over the fence at the beach that makes you old and one of you has to go get it pic.twitter.com/Z1hcoBYZfi — mike ginn (@shutupmikeginn) July 25, 2021

TRACY JORDAN: c'mon, Jack! You said I could make my autobiographical miniseries after I starred in Old, the horror movie about the beach that makes you old!

JACK DONAGHY: *to Liz, sotto voce* "Old: The Horror Movie About The Beach That Makes You Old" did VERY well — jd vance's "holler aunt" (@markpopham) July 25, 2021

FUN MOVIE TRIVIA: in GREASE (1978), the reason John Travolta and Olivia Newton John appear to be in their 20's despite their characters being in high school is because they shot the opening sequence on the beach that makes you old pic.twitter.com/fy1E0HkrhZ — 'Macho Man' Vandal Savage (@Moo_Sew) July 24, 2021

"I warned you Sophie, you shouldn't have gone to that beach that makes you old" pic.twitter.com/bnmnrYyvup — Schaffrillas (@Schaffrillas) July 26, 2021

It even makes for a great existential lead-in.

Every beach is the beach that makes you old. You cannot stop the flow of time. We are all marching steadily toward death. — tara (@proletarat) July 25, 2021

And of course, there are a few people—like Paul Rudd—for whom Old’s beach might not work the way we imagine.

Paul Rudd before and after visiting the Old beach pic.twitter.com/lxXjKtKlp5 — Ross Miller (@rosstmiller) July 25, 2021

Old made $16.5 million over the weekend, putting it at the top of the U.S. box office. As it turns out, a lot of people tuned into the beach that makes you old.