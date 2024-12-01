‘We are living in a world’: Understanding the viral TikTok trend that celebrates yapping

That One Sound is a column from internet culture reporter Charlotte Colombo that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok.

A good ol’ yap session is healing for the soul. But as many of us know, when you start yapping, it can become difficult to stop.

With this viral sound, they don’t have to.

TikTokers can recreate their wildest yap sessions for millions to see—and learn a little about vodka sauce pasta in the process.

The sound

“Because here’s my thing, I’m so sorry,” a woman says. “We are living in a world where we could put our vodka sauce with any shaped pasta. Any shape we want. And the fact that we keep going back to penne.”

This might seem like a pretty specific conversation, but the passion the woman employs while ranting about pasta is what matters. This passion is being applied to situations where people can’t seem to stop talking, with some examples being listed below.

“When my mom is trying to relax but its my prime yapping hour,” says @kalebspah21.

“When we decided to have mutual lock in time but I physically can’t stop talking,” says @ella.aguis1.

“When my boyfriend is trying to sleep but I’m not done yapping yet,” says @nakiapiresx2.

Where’s it from?

This sound comes from an episode of a podcast called Best of Both Worlds. This podcast, according to its official TikTok account, involves co-hosts Lans and KT “breaking down in song and life.”

The breakdown in this episode was centered around what pasta to serve with vodka sauce, with KT lamenting how we always return to penne and aren’t more adventurous with our pasta choices.

This specific clip was posted on the podcast’s TikTok account on Aug. 4, and since then, has amassed 3.3 million views.

Sound off

Altogether, the sound has been used 8,496 times, with numerous videos under this sound amassing a million views and more.

