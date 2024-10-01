‘The Simpsons’ flummoxes fans by airing the show’s series finale as their season 36 premiere

The Simpsons has been running since 1989 and as such, has done every conceivable story or episode idea possible, some multiple times over. (Though have Marge and Homer ever had a marriage problem? Might want to try that one, guys.)
That is, except for one very significant possible episode idea: series finale. Seemingly, that all changed last night.
The Simpsons airs series finale
On September 29th, 2024, The Simpsons aired its Season 36 (!) premiere, titled “Bart’s Birthday.” Immediately, it became clear that the episode wasn’t quite as straightforward as the episode implied.
Former writer Conan O’Brien opened the show as host of a gala featuring several animated celebrities (including countless former show guest stars) as audience members, in which he announced, “It’s such an honor to be with you all for the series finale of The Simpsons.”
O’Brien continued, “I knew I was the right man for the job because I’ve hosted the last episode of three of my own shows and counting. Well, it’s true. Fox has decided to end The Simpsons.”
Conan proceeded to claim that Fox has been trying to end the show for years, citing unaired “series finale” scenes from previous episodes throughout the show’s vast run.
Simpsons “finale” has an AI twist
However, there was a twist (as you might imagine). Conan then announced that the show’s writers had utilized A.I. to create the final episode’s script.
What followed was a series of series-ending cliches, many lifted from other famed finales, such as Game of Thrones, Breaking Bad, Succession, and even Frasier.
The episode ends with Bart waking up from what was a dream, itself a series finale cliche. Also, there’s a new episode scheduled for next week, so the episode really falls into the category of “gimmick” rather than a legitimate series ender.
With showrunner Matt Selman taking the reins in recent years, the show hasn’t been afraid to play with format in recent years, with standouts “Lisa the Boyscout” and “A Serious Flanders” immediately coming to mind. “Bart’s Birthday” might fit right into that category.
Social media responds with fear The Simpsons is actually ending
Still, fan speculation went a little wild with this one, as Fox has yet to renew The Simpsons for Season 37.
Regardless, the reactions from the Internet were all over the place on this one.
For anyone still seriously concerned that The Simpsons is actually ending, just remember what the song says:
