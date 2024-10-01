‘The Simpsons’ flummoxes fans by airing the show’s series finale as their season 36 premiere

The Simpsons has been running since 1989 and as such, has done every conceivable story or episode idea possible, some multiple times over. (Though have Marge and Homer ever had a marriage problem? Might want to try that one, guys.)

That is, except for one very significant possible episode idea: series finale. Seemingly, that all changed last night.

The Simpsons airs series finale

On September 29th, 2024, The Simpsons aired its Season 36 (!) premiere, titled “Bart’s Birthday.” Immediately, it became clear that the episode wasn’t quite as straightforward as the episode implied.

Former writer Conan O’Brien opened the show as host of a gala featuring several animated celebrities (including countless former show guest stars) as audience members, in which he announced, “It’s such an honor to be with you all for the series finale of The Simpsons.”

I’m finally back on The Simpsons this Sunday with a mind-blowing episode that has been 36 years in the making. I can’t imagine a bigger national event in the next five weeks. — Conan O’Brien (@ConanOBrien) September 28, 2024

O’Brien continued, “I knew I was the right man for the job because I’ve hosted the last episode of three of my own shows and counting. Well, it’s true. Fox has decided to end The Simpsons.”

Conan proceeded to claim that Fox has been trying to end the show for years, citing unaired “series finale” scenes from previous episodes throughout the show’s vast run.

Simpsons “finale” has an AI twist

However, there was a twist (as you might imagine). Conan then announced that the show’s writers had utilized A.I. to create the final episode’s script.

What followed was a series of series-ending cliches, many lifted from other famed finales, such as Game of Thrones, Breaking Bad, Succession, and even Frasier.

‘THE SIMPSONS’ parodying various famous series finales in their Season 36 premiere. pic.twitter.com/DtZXmXcgfb — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 30, 2024

The Simpsons just premiered it’s 36th season, which spoofed various famous TV series finales.



Here’s a thread with side by sides…



1. The Sopranos pic.twitter.com/kZKl2Zo5zG — Radio Mike (@itsradiomike) September 30, 2024

The episode ends with Bart waking up from what was a dream, itself a series finale cliche. Also, there’s a new episode scheduled for next week, so the episode really falls into the category of “gimmick” rather than a legitimate series ender.

With showrunner Matt Selman taking the reins in recent years, the show hasn’t been afraid to play with format in recent years, with standouts “Lisa the Boyscout” and “A Serious Flanders” immediately coming to mind. “Bart’s Birthday” might fit right into that category.

Social media responds with fear The Simpsons is actually ending

Still, fan speculation went a little wild with this one, as Fox has yet to renew The Simpsons for Season 37.

Regardless, the reactions from the Internet were all over the place on this one.

The Simpsons unexpectedly airing its series finale doesn’t really feel like a coincidence. 👀 pic.twitter.com/yD0hVcObWu — Sasswatch (@SasswatchReport) October 1, 2024

Jeebus, that #Simpsons “finale” was an all-timer – punchline as close to “dark but also not” as the series can really get, a closed-loop of meta-humor where cynicism loops back to defeat itself; defiantly arguing to simply let a thing be ITSELF. Loved it. — Bob Chipman 😁 bobchipman.bsky.social (@the_moviebob) September 30, 2024

The Simpsons series finale is proof the world is ending — ᥫ᭡ Schrödinger’s Kitty🇵🇸 and 44 others (@Sukie444) September 30, 2024

The Simpsons ‘Reset’



They Unexpectedly Aired its season finale after 36 seasons



“The rebellious spirit of a 10 year old boy was more powerful than the most advanced AI in the world.

—— The Simpsons has not ended, It has ‘RESET’”



Anyone else get a very uncomfortable feeling… pic.twitter.com/W49QNeRx4Y — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) October 1, 2024

If you have been doing 36 seasons like The Simpsons, may as well go nuts with the experimental episodes that pokes fun at series finales with a meta humour since The Simpsons has that advantage over any live action show could. https://t.co/LC8IBbXjBu — Lorcan the Demonhog (@LorcanHedgehog) September 30, 2024

i watched that simpsons “finale” after being told it was good and it was of course not even the slightest bit good. unbelievably smug and unfunny.



never trust *anyone* who thinks the simpsons is “good again”. just shut it down there and then and move on. — Stuart Gipp (@Stupacabra) October 1, 2024

#TheSimpsons has come to an end..



IT WILL RUN FOREVER FOX! IT WILL pic.twitter.com/Guvnq5Z9Aw — iJermaine360 LIVE (SNL50 era) (@iJermaine360) September 30, 2024

Hold up! That shit says Series Finale!

How is this not bigger fucking news!#Simpsons https://t.co/xzSKspPtrX — Nozomi🇲🇽 Aproaching a Possible Villan Arc (@NozomiEnVtuber) September 30, 2024

Simpsons kicked butt last night. Dealing with Ai, their own longevity.Sad that some have such low media literacy(or innocence) that they thought it was really a “Season Finale” (like my 10yr old👧🏼)-but that’s 🇺🇸/her Orson Welles/🛸radio moment (which they teach @school) #simpsons pic.twitter.com/i1XJXbSeEZ — East Village by Bike 🎥🗳🚴‍♂️ (@ChrisRyanAction) September 30, 2024

Oh wow. The Simpsons Series Finale was BRILLIANT. — Bitter Script Reader (@BittrScrptReadr) October 1, 2024

For anyone still seriously concerned that The Simpsons is actually ending, just remember what the song says:

