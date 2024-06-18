People are brainstorming some new, more adult emotions for ‘Inside Out 3’

A lot of people saw Inside Out 2 this weekend. I mean, a lot of people saw Inside Out 2 this weekend—to the tune of earning $155 million in revenue in its first weekend.

The sequel to Pixar’s Oscar-winning 2015 smash is being lauded as a return to form for the film feels-factory and rightfully so, it’s a fantastic mix of comedy and pathos that comments on the concept of anxiety better than any family film has a right to.

For those unfamiliar, the whole concept of the Inside Out franchise involves characters representing each emotion operating inside a girl named Riley’s head. In the first film, we stuck to a main core cast of five emotions: Joy, Sadness, Fear, Disgust, and Anger. For the sequel, as Riley entered her teenage years, these were joined by Embarrassment, Envy, Ennui and most significantly, Anxiety.

Well, with the prospect of the franchise continuing now practically guaranteed, folks across the internet are envisioning what future films would look like, including what emotions may arise as Riley ages. Some of the results, as you might imagine, are brilliant. Others, as you ALSO might imagine, are dark as all HELL:

Inside Out 3 but the newest emotion is just alcoholism — Cody (@AltHistCody) June 14, 2024

the newest Inside Out 3 emotion introducing themselves pic.twitter.com/r4WFDeVPax — Ryan (@ryanntweets_) June 15, 2024

riley’s new emotions in inside out 3 pic.twitter.com/WSubm4T73I — s (@skylinescotty) June 15, 2024

For inside out 3 they should give her schizophrenia — sarah 6 (@sixsarahsix) June 14, 2024

So when Inside Out 3 happens, can we reunite Cheech and Chong to voice Weed and Adderal as robotic referees for a late teens college bound Riley? — JPArbiter (@JPArbiter) June 18, 2024

they should make inside out 3 abt me but theres a new emotion called

D̵̛͕̺̿̓͘͝Ẹ̷͍̯̭͖̌͛͒̓̃͠Ş̶̘͂̌͌̒͂̉̕̚̚͝Ǐ̸̛̭̹͍͈͎͕̘̗̺̒́̆̂̾͛̚R̵̝͔̖͍̬͙̻̘͔̳͗Ẽ̴̢͙̳͓̬̩̔̈́́̕̚͠ͅ

that does this every time my vape starts blinking pic.twitter.com/PYlomgXhZJ — andrew ✰ (@assleytearsdale) June 18, 2024

Inside Out 3, but it’s a military dad trying to explain his big emotions to his kids after coming back from deployment. pic.twitter.com/LI6biJvL2Q — Happy Captain (@EODHappyCaptain) June 17, 2024

What if Inside Out 3 is about the emotions inside Janeane Garofalo’s head, only it’s one emotion, a sardonic teen they call Daria. What I mean is, what if Inside Out 3 is a Daria reboot? pic.twitter.com/h2yjsH2w6d — Danny Pellegrino (@DannyPellegrino) June 15, 2024

i think inside out 3 should be after a lobotomy personally — death cab for katie (@wizardofounces) June 15, 2024

inside out 3: depression pic.twitter.com/TtIN31dKSy — Ira’s Midwest princess account 🍉#periodggnation (@IrasMemories) June 17, 2024

saw inside out 2 last night and i have some great ideas for the sequel pic.twitter.com/yz1l6ZyWZ2 — 🐟 ˗ˏˋ carp ˊˎ˗ 🐟 (@crokuta) June 14, 2024

I mean, these are some solid ideas — get on it, Pixar!

