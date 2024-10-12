15 incredible McDonald’s Happy Meal toys you could only ever get in Japan

What’s the best part of a Happy Meal? The Happy Meal toys, of course! No matter how old you are, there’s nothing like getting a McDonald’s Happy Meal toy with your food to make your heart sing.

Featured Video

While the Golden Arches does a pretty stellar job with Happy Meal toys in the United States, ask a traveler, and they’ll tell you Japan is where it’s at. Not only does the menu have some offerings we never get to see stateside, but the Happy Meal toys are much more formidable.

Though McDonald’s has been around in the U.S. since 1940, Japan didn’t welcome the fast food chain until 1971. Happy Meals were rolled out in 1979—called “Happy Sets” in Japan—and since then, they’ve always come with a toy for kids to enjoy.

Here are some of the best McDonald’s Japan Happy Meal toys to be released in the last 45 years.

Advertisement

1. Exclusive Pokémon Cards

Pokémon cards are making a comeback, so this fun exclusive from the beginning was one to revisit. The 2002 release included cards with exclusive artwork, the best of which can sell for over $500 in mint condition now, nearly 20 years later. They may not be the most interactive Happy Meal toys, but anyone who lived through the Pokémon card craze knows it’s exciting regardless.

2. Super Mario World toys

Advertisement

Super Mario characters are some of the most beloved worldwide. These Happy Meal toys show awesome detail and simply capture the fun of these characters, letting kids’ imaginations run wild while also serving as cute collectibles.

3. Sanrio Homewares

McDonald’s Japan loves to roll out a Happy Meal toy that goes beyond just entertainment. While a lot of the toys serve as collectible action figures, the Sanrio collection figures items that are useful around the home—from a Hello Kitty food container to a Gudetama egg masher.

Advertisement

4. McDonaldland Play-Doh Playset

The 2005 collection features the McDonaldland characters with cute expressions on their faces. Ronald McDonald, Grimace, Birdie, and the Hamburglar each were a mold. They came with a small Play-Doh container that made for lots of fun.

5. Dragon Ball Z Light-Up Action Figures

Advertisement

Dragon Ball Z had a major moment, as did these action figures that have light-up backgrounds. Many collectors have bemoaned that the light isn’t replaceable, which makes it harder to see the encased characters. Still, the drawings that accomplish them a cool display item.

6. Gundam Action Figures

These Gundam action figures are really legit. The size is bigger than what you’d expect from a Happy Meal toy, and the details are intricate. These toys went quickly once people saw how cool they were, which has made them a target of collectors—both Happy Meal toys and Gundam memorabilia.

Advertisement

7. Bee Movie Action Figures

The moves of the dancing Bee Movie action figures make the viral cult classic’s toys one for the books. Seemingly, though, they are safe for work.

8. Thomas & Friends MEGA Blocks

Advertisement

Thomas & Friends trains are fun all on their own, but this MEGA blocks set lets little ones build the trains before they get to run them around. It adds a special little extra to the fun and gives the toys even more replay value, which is a win for parents.

9. Kamen Rider Action Figures

Kamen Rider fans were thoroughly impressed with the wide variety of toys available with this 2012 release. Not only were there lots of figures to collect, but their capabilities made them on par with collectibles beyond the fast food realm.

Advertisement

10. One Piece Toys

One Piece is new to many viewers in the U.S., but the series was getting love throughout Asia since the early 2000s. This 2007 Happy Meal toy release included wind-up toys of Roronoa Zoro with a spinning wheel, Usopp in a wind-up boat, Tony Tony Chopper in a wind-up toy running on a barrel, Vinsmoke Sanji who could do a spin kick and Monkey D. Luffy with a posable rubber body.

11. Cars Toys

Advertisement

The Cars characters had a special hold on kids, so it was only right they were part of the Happy Meal toy world. The simple toys so perfectly resembled the characters that they didn’t need more frills to them. Customers could look forward to collecting Lightning McQueen, Mater, Sally, Doc Hudson, Fillmore, Flo, Luigi and Ramone.

12. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Toys

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was a major release in 1993, and the Happy Meal toys brought the experience to a new level. The set had a wheeled Sonic toy you could launch, a Knuckles toy that spun, a Tails launcher that made him fly, and a wind-up Dr. Robotnik toy. They’re among the most coveted and beloved by collectors to this day.

Advertisement

13. Rubik’s Cubes

Happy Set customers were treated to different Rubik’s cubes, each a puzzle to enjoy. The unusual pick was part of a push for smarter children’s toys and it delivers. Puzzling is fun for kids of all ages and the challenge keeps you coming back.

14. Tom & Jerry Toys

Advertisement

The Tom and Jerry toys are another great example of Happy Set toys that combine fun and function. This set included the classic characters on chopsticks, a juicer, a lunchbox and more.

15. Tomica Die Cast Cars

These cars go far beyond your basic toy car. Nearly three times the size of a Hot Wheels Happy Meal toy, these cars come with moving parts, sound, and stickers for customization.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.