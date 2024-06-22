The ‘M3GAN’ cinematic universe expands, all rejoice

M3GAN—both the film and demonically robotic title character—conquered the world in early 2023. With a big box office return and an even bigger TikTok presence, M3GAN was always inevitably earmarked for a sequel. However, this week, we learned there’s more to it than that.

Like the AI boom itself, M3GAN is taking over our world, as it was revealed this week that the film was spawning an entire cinematic universe. According to Deadline, Atomic Monster and Blumhouse are working on SOULM8TE, a new movie in the M3GAN universe, ‘with a new technological twist.’” The film has also been described “as a 1990s erotic thriller.”

The plot: “A man acquires an Artificially Intelligent android to cope with the loss of his recently deceased wife. In an attempt to create a truly sentient partner, he inadvertently turns a harmless lovebot into a deadly soulmate.” Kate Dolan (You Are Not My Mother) will direct and write the film, from a story by James Wan, Ingrid Bisu and Rafael Jordan.

The news comes after it had already been announced that M3GAN 2.0, a direct sequel to M3GAN, will hit theaters on June 27, 2025. The M3GAV3RS3 is expanding, you all!

The people, obviously, have some thoughts, even about the spelling choices of the title.

"In SOULM8TE, a man … inadvertently turns a harmless lovebot into a deadly soulmate." Hahahaha let's go. https://t.co/FMrEc24vlh — Matt Donato (@DoNatoBomb) June 20, 2024

Did not expect an entire universe of out of control robots, but here we are. Now begins our wait for the inevitable announcement of M3GAN vs. SOULM8TE (and yes, I will be seated) https://t.co/371ulUrTkV — Matt Konopka (@KillerCritics) June 20, 2024

Why is it Soulm8te and not just Soulm8



Soulmatete https://t.co/2ZYUbkmASe — spud (@AvocadoSpud) June 20, 2024

I imagine SOULM8TE is pronounced soul-mate-te so avast! the twist is that the android is gonna be a pirate yaaaargh https://t.co/oOARohetX9 — autumaton (@martianapples) June 21, 2024

SOULM8TE is too much. Drop the TE, it’s cleaner. — based gizmo 🏳️‍⚧️ 🇵🇸 (@neverthetories) June 20, 2024

SOULM8TE could never be her pic.twitter.com/xOksuXTCHb — Pixelkitties 🦆 (@pixelkitties) June 20, 2024

When SOULM8TE ends up being about a fleshlight that bites… https://t.co/hmekNmhSaa pic.twitter.com/pZh65M0Wwf — The SLASH HER Podcast (@slash_her_pod) June 20, 2024

So SOULM8TE will be about one of those creepy dudes who wanted life sized M3gan dolls right — Brian Collins (@BrianWCollins) June 20, 2024

SOULM8TE hits theaters on January 2, 2026. Sounds like an early Valentine’s Day date night hit (with your robot bae)!

