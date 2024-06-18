Jack Henry Robbins is doing the ‘nepo baby’ thing oh-so-right

To be a nepo baby is to walk a fine line made of ice that is hovering over a sea of lava at all times. Not every famous child can walk the walk with grace. For every Maya Hawke there are about seventy-six Jamie Lee Curtises. Not everyone’s cut out for it. Then again, there are those who were, to put it obviously, simply BORN to be nepo babies!

Jack Henry Robbins is one of those folks.

In case you’re uninitiated in the nepo baby-verse, Robbins is the child of Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins. He’s also a writer and director in his own right. And as his TikTok proves, he just might be our very best nepo baby. Admittedly, he’s not one of the more successful ones, but Robbins runs with that. More importantly, Robbins ostensibly provides generous guidance for other nepo babies (and normies) who might be in his position.

First, here’s Jack’s handy dandy guide to the day-in-the-life of a nepo baby (featuring mama Susan):

But how do nepo babies deal with Hollywood representation? After all, it’s no easy feat making it in that business for anyone!

In this video, Jack Susan Sarandon Robbins gives us normies his fitness regimen.

Shoutout to the study of Jack Quaid red carpet appearances. Very important part of any fitness regimen.

Robbins also posted a brilliant video captioned “trying to get recognized,” in which he camps out next to his father’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Similarly, generous offers of autographs go unappreciated by the unwashed masses.

Here’s Jack attending a Rangers game with papa Tim, trying unsuccessfully to grow the association in the public’s eyes. Extra points for the expert Jumbotron lean.

Of course, with such high-quality social media content, it was only a matter of time before Jack’s star was on the rise. However, as this saga on the fallout from an Instagram follow from John Mayer shows, fame can be a fickle mistress. Keep an eye out for cameos from Cole Escola and papa Tim again.

Well done, Jack. You are truly hashtag nepo baby goals.

