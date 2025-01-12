‘Get on my head’: Ellysa Yaho and a wig are the voice of frustration on TikTok

TikTok sounds needn’t always be elaborate. Sometimes, they can be pretty straightforward. For instance, this TikTok sound exemplifies frustration, so TikTokers are applying it to frustrating scenarios.

That One Sound is a column from internet culture reporter Charlotte Colombo that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok.

But what does the phrase “Get on my head” have to do with any of this? That’s what we are aiming to find out.

The sound

The sound consists of a female voice irately repeating: “Get on my head! Get on my head!” As she repeats this, the sound becomes muffled and distorted, while a thumping sound appears in the background, as if the woman is hitting something.

@gabrielabee This is why i had to get rid of the bangs ♬ original sound – not_ellysa

While the woman is clearly mad, it’s not immediately clear who, or what she’s actually referring to.

This is giving TikTokers a lot of creative leeway when it comes to using the sound, with examples ranging from hair-related dilemmas to something a bit more abstract. Here are some examples:

“When my hair isn’t cooperating so I lowkey gotta beat ts out of myself with a brush (sic),” says @gabrielabee.

“When claw clips never stay because you have too much hair,” says @emma.rose.milsom.

“When I send my bf three separate texts and he chooses the least important one to reply to,” says @urlocalgr0cerystore.

“Me crashing out after spending an hour on the same math problem,” says @davyn_jurgens.

“[When] you have to go, but the lashes aren’t lashing,” says @cisarovqq.

Where’s it from?

The sound comes from a live stream by content creator Ellysa Yaho. In the stream, Yaho is talking about acting class before struggling to get a wig on her head. As the wig keeps falling off, she shouts, “Get on my head!” repeatedly before hitting the mic, bouncing on the chair, and trying to get the wig to stay still.

While this stream occurred months ago, “get on my head” only went viral recently. The clip was uploaded to TikTok on Sept. 14, and since then, has already amassed over 50 million views on the app.

Sound off

On TikTok, the sound has been used 131,600 times. But on the initial TikTok, commenters were all saying the same thing.

@emma.rose.milsom if i ever wear a claw clip trust there’s a hairtie holding it together ♬ original sound – not_ellysa

“I thought Poker Face by Lady Gaga started playing,” one wrote. “The mic smacks sound like Lady Gaga’s ‘Poker Face’ intro,” another added. While a third asked: Why is the mic smack lowkey giving the beginning of Poker Face?”

Other songs commenters claimed to hear amid the mic slaps include “Washing Machine Heart” and “Like a G6.”

