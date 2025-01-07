Tallulah Willis, daughter of Demi Moore, responded on Instagram to widespread allegations that her mom snubbed Kylie Jenner. The accusations started after footage from the 2025 Golden Globes on Sunday circulated and appeared to show Moore fondly interacting with everyone from an audience table except Jenner.

On Instagram, Willis claimed that her mom did not intend to “snub” anyone and suggested that everyone leave Moore alone.

Following Moore’s acceptance speech for the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture award for her performance in The Substance, the excited actress worked the post-show crowd as press cameras rolled. Footage from multiple angles caught her at a table seating Jenner, her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, and Elle Fanning.

In one clip that went viral on X, posted by @popstarscandy, Moore speaks with Chalamet with her hand on his shoulder as Jenner looks on, glancing between the two of them, before the award winner walks away.

In another, posted by @margotrobbiev, Moore first hugs and shares her happiness with Fanning, seems to turn briefly to acknowledge congratulations from Jenner, then moves past her to approach Chalamet.

Demi Moore fans vs. Kylie Jenner fans, fight!

Both tweets nabbed tens of millions of views and suggested that Moore had ignored Jenner’s entirely, though it appears that she did at least look toward the reality TV star for a bit. The online backlash was swift as ever before the Moore defenders rode in, and another social media fight began.

While some called Moore rude and disrespectful for not devoting more time to Jenner, others agreed that the snub was real but praised or excused the actress for it, opining that Jenner doesn’t deserve her time or attention.

“I get the Kardashian/Jenner are famous but fr they don’t have a specific talent,” wrote @Weareallfoolish. “Demi is a fabulous actress who performed proudly in a very engaged movie. It was her big night, why should she say hello to someone who did nothing for the cinema industry.”

A third camp insists that there was no snub, either because Moore did acknowledge the billionaire or if she didn’t, it was only because she was overwhelmed.

“It was Demi’s night, everyone wanted her attention in that moment,” said @BGSFoxTail. “She can only do so much.”

Demi Moore’s daughter responds

Willis responded to the snubbing allegations on an Instagram post, notifying the press that she was “NIPPING THIS STRAIGHT IN THE BUD.”

She went on to explain that Moore and her family had “spent new year with Elle, so connecting with her after a win was a very organic thing to do” before suggesting that Moore did not, in fact, even notice Jenner at the table with everything that was going on.

“This angel was in total shock and delight and moving throughout a warm room of well wishers. There was not snub of any sort. Had she seen KJ wanting to congratulate her she would have fully given her the time and space. Literally just give it all a break and let a gal enjoy her accomplishments.”

Of course, this explanation was not enough for some Jenner fans, who insisted that their interpretation of the footage is correct and continued to insist that Moore didn’t give her the correct amount of attention.

“Demi looked right thru Kylie when she turned her while talking to the blonde,” wrote @Anya9210. “Demi completely ignored her. Don’t tell us we didn’t see what we saw. That was flat out rude.”

Neither Moore nor Jenner have responded to the drama yet, and both probably have better things to do.

