What is the ‘Demetra Effect’ On FashionTok?

The “Demetra Effect” is a trend centered around 17-year-old TikToker Demetra Dias, a young influencer who is very popular with Gen Z for her fashion style despite being relatively unknown in the broader social media spectrum.

Who is Demetra Dias?

Demetra Dias (@demetradias) is a teenage influencer on TikTok with over 2.8 million followers and nearly 205 million likes. The creator posts videos to show off her relatively simple, down-to-earth style, in the quintessential “girl next door” sense. She isn’t famous, and unless you’re a femme-presenting Gen Zer, it’s unlikely that you know who she is.

But even though Demetra isn’t a famous movie star or model, she has gained a massive following of rabid fans who want to buy everything she’s wearing in her fit videos.

What is the “Demetra Effect?”

The Demetra effect (or #DemetraEffect) is a term coined by the creators’ fans hoping to emulate the TikToker’s style. There is even an Instagram fan account, @demetradiascloset, dedicated to looking up the pieces found in her wardrobe on her videos and social media posts. The Demetra Dias Closet account has over 72.4k followers.

It is interesting to note that a lot of what Demetra Dias wears is relatively simple jeans, pastels, and bold block colors. The key to her style is simplicity, which is a look that looks great on all different body sizes and shapes. In all, this makes her style extremely accessible to a wide range of people.

Demetra’s popularity has been noticed by brands, even if the vast majority of the internet hasn’t. Because her fans are clamoring to match the influencer’s style, brands like Aeropostale have worked with her for back-to-school sales of their new jeans.

“Finding a good pair of jeans before school starts again >>” Demetra wrote in the overlay of her Aeropostale ad video, where she is wearing their new low-rise jeans, black and white Adidas tennis shoes, a simple white fitted t-shirt, and a small black purse. The video has been viewed over 4.1 million times and has 587.7k likes and over 1.1k comments.

The Demetra Effect across TikTok

The Demetra effect overall appears to be the inspiration she has over others’ style, to the point that the hashtag #demetraeffct has become a meme on TikTok.

After Demetra posted about buying a specific kind of Adidas, fans of her style went out and bought that exact style of Adidas for themselves.

When she posts about specific brands and “hauls,” folks in the comments want to know exactly where to go and what the names of the items are, which she is only too happy to share.

Folks on TikTok who follow her fashion style also try to imitate her classic twirling poses from her videos.

Demetra also branches out to talk about beauty products and jewelry from time to time, taking care to name where things were purchased if she knows them.