‘Be fun and try’: Chappell Roan calls out VIP section for not dancing along to ‘Hot To Go’

If there’s one thing Chappell Roan can’t stand, it’s fake members of the Pink Pony Club.

If you’re attending a Chappell concert and planning to stand around, chances are you’re going to get called out on it—likely by the artist herself.

That’s exactly what happened at this weekend’s Outside Lands, a three day festival in San Francisco that also featured performances by Sabrina Carpenter, The Killers, Post Mallone, Sturgill Simpson and so very many more.

Friday, as she prepared to launch into her hit “Hot to Go,” Roan looked toward the VIP section of the crowd, which in this case might as well have stood for Very Indifferent Partypoopers (one word).

“It’s so weird that VIP thinks they’re so way too cool to do this! You’re not fun! Be fun and try!” pic.twitter.com/GMDRxsmtVa — Chappell Roan Now (@ChappellRoanNow) August 11, 2024

“It’s so weird that VIP thinks they’re way too cool to do this! You’re not fun! Be fun and try!” demanded Roan.

And rightfully so. “Cool” people making not having fun seem “cool” has been a dark blot on our societal expectations for far too long. Get over yourselves, coolies.

It was no ordinary performance of “Hot to Go,” either. Roan was marking the one-year anniversary of the tune, and celebrating by wearing the outfit from the original music video. Happy birthday, HTG, you’ve come a long way, baby.

from chappell yelling at people to dance to having thousands dancing along.. happy 1st bday, hot to go <3 pic.twitter.com/RsVi0wurYe — Chappell Roan Now (@ChappellRoanNow) August 11, 2024

The event was packed, with guests lining up at 5 in the morning to guarantee a spot for the performance. The whole thing has had many declaring that Roan was the true headliner of Outside Lands. (Again, despite the very cool VIPs.)

Check out the full performance of “Hot to Go” below.

