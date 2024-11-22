Ranking the celebrity lookalike contests going viral online from worst to best

What celebrity do you look like? If someone comes to mind, keep an eye out for one of the local contests that are going viral online lately.

Celebrity lookalike contests seemed to be one of those one-off random stunts—like the man eating cheese balls in Union Square—who went quickly viral for his antics. Quickly, however, the practice has become a source of entertainment and joy for several fandoms.

You might not know it, but celebrity lookalike contests are now happening everywhere. Some of them definitely have straight doppelgangers, while others are full of contestants who are reaching. From needs work to iconic execution, here’s a ranking of the celebrity lookalike contests.

8. Zayn Malik’s lookalike contest

The Zayn Malik lookalike contest went down in Bushwick, Brooklyn, on Nov. 17 and caused some controversy online. While a lot of people argued that none of the contestants bore a strong resemblance to the former One Directioner, there were definitely some similar features between Malik and the winner.

Why did this rank #8? It’s tough to compete with actual Zayn Malik.

7. Jeremy Allen White’s lookalike contest

On Nov. 16, people gathered to find Chicago’s closest Jeremy Allen White lookalike. Some critics of this competition noted that the contestants were supposed to aim to look like White—not his character, Carmy Berzatto, from The Bear. As for the winner, he definitely could be a cousin of or a stunt double for the actor.

Why #7? Chef aprons and cigarettes.

6. Clairo’s lookalike contest

Clairo‘s lookalike contest marked the first known time that a female celebrity was the subject of one of these events. It took place in Richmond, Virginia, on Nov. 17. Here’s the winner!

Why #6? No shade, but it’s not the most impressive contest on the list.

5. Zendaya’s lookalike contest

@averagediana/TikTok

Zendaya‘s lookalike contest took place on Nov. 20 in Oakland, Calif. There were a wide range of contestants who were all gorgeous, including the winner.

Why #5? Because the competition was fierce.

4. Paul Mescal’s lookalike contest

There was a Paul Mescal lookalike contest held in Dublin on Nov. 7. There was a good turnout, with a winner who recited lines from Normal People to clinch the win.

Why’d this rank #4? Because Paul’s lookalikes donned the short shorts he’s been known to sport.

3. Dev Patel’s lookalike contest

San Francisco brought out all the Dev Patel lookalikes on Nov. 10th, and they did not disappoint. The winner was well-deserving.

Why did this rank #3? Dev Patel lookalikes, that’s why. 🤩

2. Harry Styles’s lookalike contest

The Harry Styles lookalike contest brought the crowds out on Nov. 9 in London’s Soho Square.

Why second place? The commitment to Harry’s look was on point.

1. Timothée Chalamet’s lookalike contest

The Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest was actually brought to you by the aforementioned cheese ball guy, YouTuber Anthony Po, on Oct. 27. It’s the only one of these contests to date to have the subject themselves visit.

Why #1? When it comes to the best, you’ve got to give it to the OGs.

Contests to come

Believe it or not, a lot more people are looking to get in on this craze. Here are some other contests that are allegedly in the works. Keep an eye out for more!

Miles Teller

There is a @Miles_Teller lookalike contest in Philly this weekend and the winner gets a free Angelo’s cheesesteak pic.twitter.com/wzFsFW8zh6 — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) November 19, 2024

Jungkook

A JUNGKOOK LOOKALIKE CONTEST is scheduled for November 24. pic.twitter.com/FBFLV62uhj — Oneily Vibe (@OneilyVibe) November 19, 2024

Paul Rudd

i am hosting a paul rudd lookalike contest at the grand army plaza arch in brooklyn on december 21st at 1PM! tell everyone you know! https://t.co/3PYZlfwnuX pic.twitter.com/c34RelnEny — paul rudd bot (@philsadelphia) November 19, 2024

Rachel Sennott

Rachel Sennott lookalike contest scheduled for November 24th in New York. pic.twitter.com/cJFbLLUCF1 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 20, 2024

