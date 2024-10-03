‘It feels like we’re in HIS poster’: Andrew Garfield explains the carousel horse meme to Stephen Colbert

Whenever Andrew Garfield and Stephen Colbert chat, it’s usually an emotionally enriching experience. The two have previously spoken about spirituality, grief, and other deeper corners of the human condition.

Something about the two men’s shared familial loss connects them in a way you don’t often see between talk show host and guest and it’s a beautiful thing.

Andrew Garfield appears on The Late Show

Well, last night Garfield appeared on Colbert’s Late Show once again to discuss another of life’s most pressing matters: a recent meme he appeared in.

You may recall that about six weeks back, a promotional image appeared online for Garfield and Florence Pugh’s upcoming film, We Live in Time. You also may recall that the image was completely photobombed by a very specific carousel horse.

This carousel horse:

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield in John Crowley’s ‘WE LIVE IN TIME’. 📷 pic.twitter.com/Z6SUp23sDC — Film Crave (@_filmcrave) August 13, 2024

Andrew Garfield talks about the carousel horse

Last night, Colbert asked Garfield about the situation, and the actor addressed the horse in the room for (seemingly) the first time.

“Can you explain what’s going on with the demon carousel horse?” asks Colbert as he displays the image. Amidst his laughter, Garfield explains that the image dropped right before he was about to begin a six-day phoneless retreat in Northern California. “I was just doom scrolling, as you do…and I see this image, and I think, ‘maybe I’m the only one that will notice this insane horse,” says Garfield. “It feels like we’re in his poster, in a way.”

The Social Network star then describes opening his phone back up after six days and the first thing he sees is Stephen Colbert himself talking about the horse poster, followed of course, by the endless memes.

Garfield also presented Colbert with an extremely thoughtful gift: a t-shirt featuring the horse, who’s saying, “What’s the rush?” a quote that is apparently tied to the film. The two then discuss Garfield’s first brush with love, which is a typically adorable little story.

Take a look at the full clip below:

We Live in Time hits theaters on October 18th if you want to see the carousel horse doing its thing.

