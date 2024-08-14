‘No one is going to notice’: Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh’s new movie gets memed—because of a carousel horse

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield are two of our most appealing actors, right? By all accounts, they’re delightful to work with, they light up a screen, and they’re legit good at acting.
So naturally, a film starring both of them together should be a slam dunk for film buffs and lovers of the cinema. However, there are times when a co-star can derail the whole project.
Why is a horse the star of the We Live In Time first look?
On Tuesday, a promo image hit social media for Pugh and Garfield’s upcoming John Crowley rom-com, We Live in Time. The image featured the two of them having a grand ol’ time on a carousel, as you do.
But then–BUT THEN–you see it. The horse. In the bottom left corner.
Suddenly, everything else about the image has been rendered completely irrelevant. This is a movie about that horse and that horse only.
The We Live In Time carousel horse gets memed
As you might imagine, this horse has become the internet’s latest obsession. How could it not be? Look at the face, look at his pained yet panicked yet confused expression. This horse has seen some sh*t. And now, so have we.
The horse first made a splash through the tweet below from @PallaviGunalan:
From there, the Internet was off to the races. The carousel races.
Now this film we can all get behind. Looks terrifying. Blumhouse, get on it.
We Live in Time comes out on October 11, 2024. See you all at the midnight showing!
Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.