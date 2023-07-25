Inside the sexual abuse allegations against YouTube prankster Twomad

This story contains descriptions of sexual assault and abuse.

Known on YouTube as the prankster Twomad, Muudea Sedik made a name for himself as a cringe comedian, amassing over 2.2 million subscribers on his main channel, popularizing the “zoom bombing” trend of the early pandemic, and collaborating with internet icon Belle Delphine. But when you peel back Twomad’s online persona, there is a darker reality.

On July 6, cosplayer Isabella Montagna filed an application for a Civil Harassment Protection Order against Sedik, according to documents obtained by Passionfruit. Montagna received a temporary restraining order pending on July 28, claiming that Sedik “sexually assaulted [her] on multiple occasions, including coerced oral sex and intercourse” and “pulled his gun on [her] while [she] was standing on his front porch.”

“I am terrified of Mr. Sedik, and I fear he will retaliate against me,” she writes in the order. …

Sign up for our Passionfruit newsletter for creator coverage like this: