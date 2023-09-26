Passionfruit newsletter: A love letter to the Writers Strike

After a weekend of deliberations, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) announced on Sunday night that they have come to a tentative agreement for 3-year-contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) — one they assure writers is “exceptional” and guarantees substantial “gains and protections.” Some of the major concerns of the writers that have been addressed include fair pay, sustainable staffing structures, streaming residuals, and the future of AI in the writers’ room. While we don’t yet know the details of the deal, it seems the AMPTP is finally ready to play ball.

It’s hard to believe the Writers Strike began all the way back in May. It’s been five months. Five months!

Five months of seeing our favorite celebrities chanting, marching, and supporting each other on the picket line. Five months of content creators trying to figure out how the hell they fit into the messy entertainment landscape while sending their love for their favorite movie-magic-makers all along the way. Five months of watching more and more people tap into what makes them furious, what hurts, and what it means to labor in a system with massive wealth and power inequalities.

It’s a bittersweet situation. Writers have taken the boot on their necks and shoved it up the ass of the media titans who said they wanted workers to starve, become homeless, and die rather than just agree to pay them more. As a former film and TV worker who spent way too many days working overtime for scraps, I feel truly proud of everyone involved. …

– Grace Stanley, Newsletter and Features Editor

