‘It’s SOO YELLOW’: Woman says someone slipped a bag of pee into her dressing room at Zara

A woman went viral on TikTok after she claimed someone slipped a bag of pee into her dressing room at Zara.

The video features user Andrea Giordano (@andreagio102) as she films herself in her dressing room at Zara. According to Giordano, this took place at the Zara location on Fifth Avenue in New York City. Looking visibly disgusted, she starts by saying how she was in her dressing room when someone randomly slid a bag of urine into her dressing room.

She then flips the camera to show a bag of what looks like urine, claiming it “smells like piss.” Then the camera shifts to Giordano speaking to one of the workers as she tells him she “doesn’t know what it is” and that it “came under her door.” The video concludes with one of the workers removing the bag of urine.

Giordano expressed her disbelief in the caption, writing, “I cannot believe this just happened to me.”

The video racked up over 488,000 views as of Monday and many claiming to be Zara employees said this was nothing new or surprising.

“I use to work at Zara and honestly people peeing in fitting rooms happens in probably every retail store,” one user claimed.

“I worked at a Zara once and someone literally shat in the change room,” a second wrote.

“I work there and this isn’t the weirdest thing that happened,” a third said.

Some Zara customers shared their store experiences.

“I was at this Zara abt to try on clothes and this older lady just like opened the curtain to look inside me room and left. She did it twice,” one recounted.

“People do not know how to act in zara, every time i go there are clothes thrown everywhere. I feel so bad for the workers,” a second stated.

“I swear everytime I’m in a Zara dressing room like five people stick their hands in it or try to open it,” a third said.

Other former retail workers shared their horror stories of what they’ve encountered at the workplace.

“Yea I used to work at Adidas and instead of it being in a bag, it was all over the padded floor,” one person shared.

“I worked in retail when I was a teen and someone pooped on the floor and I had to clean it up and I will never forget that day,” a second commented.

“When I worked at Gstar on 5th someone took the greenest dump I’ve ever seen in the fitting room,” a third stated.

“When I used to work at a retail store people would go and leave used tampons in the fitting room on the floor. It’s beyond me,” a fourth noted.

