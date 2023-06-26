‘Y’all need to work for Hilton’: TikToker says he eats steak for free, gets to stay in nice hotel rooms by working at Hilton

A Hilton employee recently went viral with a video of himself enjoying company perks in Chicago. TikToker Dimitri (@d.load.in) filmed himself eating steak in a room at the Chicago Hilton, while encouraging his viewers to work at the hotel.

The video was viewed over 49,000 times as of Monday, sparking a conversation about the best perks that jobs can give you.

“Y’all need to work for a Hilton, that’s all I got to say. I’m eating f*cking steak for free right now in a $60 hotel room,” Dimitri begins.

According to the TikToker, the Hilton offered him 50% off at the hotel’s rooftop bar, and restaurant. He shows the camera a receipt for an order of steak and frites along with a cocktail. With his 50% discount, Dimitri’s total for the meal with an alcoholic drink was $34.08.

The TikToker says the hotel also gave him an $18 credit for “being a gold member,” and another $18 for adding a second person to the reservation. So, in total, he received $36 worth of credits at the hotel.

Dimitri adds, as his camera pans out to show the hotel room’s view of the Chicago skyline, “Mind you, I’m staying in this hotel for 60 dollars.”

With 19 brands, and 7,100 properties around the world, the Hilton is reportedly a great company to work for, with 97% of their workforce speaking positively about their employment experience and the benefits they received from the hotel.

But many users had their own opinions about which hotel’s benefits are actually the best, with the Marriott getting a number of shout outs.

“Marriott for life the discount is better!” a user replied, while another echoed, “Marriott gang.”

“You know nothing about Marriott explorer discount,” someone else wrote.

But one person who claimed to have been employed at both hotel chains, responded, “I’ve worked at both. The Hilton Go! program is essentially the same and the discounts are too.”

Others lampooned the Hilton worker’s video.

“I prefer to make enough that I don’t need discounts,” one user claimed, and another, who seemed to agree with this sentiment, wrote, “Lol young kids. So easy to make happy.”

“That steak look gross,” someone else observed.

“Or make your own steak for cheaper? bruh this is so smooth brained,” another person said about the TikToker’s food.

Although commenters continued to blast different aspects of the video, some users joined in to celebrate Dimitri’s good fortune. Even Hilton responded positively to the worker’s video, writing, “Yaaas love you.”

“Love working for y’all!!” Dimitri responded.

“It’s that hospitality industry they treat you right fr!” one user commented.

Another added that Hilton is their favorite hotel, saying, “We luv Hilton.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Dimitri via TikTok comments and Hilton via email.