‘This sh*t is so boring’: Worker regrets leaving her job as a barista at Starbucks for corporate job

Moving from a job that requires being on one’s feet all day long can make an office job where the majority of time is spent sitting at a desk appealing. However, as one TikToker found out, it is not always the better alternative in terms of engagement.

In her video which has been viewed more than 175,000 views as of Saturday, Jacqueline (@jaquefromtheblock) shares that she went from working seven years in a Starbucks, and found her new job in an office a little boring.

“After working at Starbucks being on my feet for 7 years all I ever wanted was an office job but this sh*t is so boring,” a text overlay on the video reads. Jacqueline shared in a comment that the job in question was an admin assistant role.

Several viewers found this to be highly relatable and reminisced on their own switch from working somewhere like Starbucks to working in an office or desk job.

“I quit fast food like 2 months ago and now I’m working with kids,” one commenter wrote. “I love it cause we get to sit down and interact with the kids tho.”

“I do miss making a latte but then I remember people yelling for no reason,” another user said.

“Girl that’s how I feel from starbucks to a vet tech, I’m like where’s the commotion lmao,” one viewer wrote.

Others shared that they were wanting to make the jump from working in retail and service jobs to an office job.

“I’d rather be bored with a consistent schedule and weekends/holidays off!” one user shared. “Retail is so boring and I stand around all day.” The creator agreed, replying, “FACTS. I love having weekends and holidays off for sure.”

“Been at fast food for 6 years now I’ll definitely take the office job at least I’ll get a lunch break and be able to sit down,” another TikToker wrote.

“I have so much kitchen experience I wanna work in the office or at home so bad but I don’t have experience,” a viewer echoed.