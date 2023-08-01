‘Sounds like they were just looking for a reason to let you go’: Worker wonders if it’s ‘valid’ to get fired for ‘peeling out’ in parking lot

A restaurant worker recently said that they were fired prior to even starting their shift. The reason? Someone reportedly complained that they were “peeling out” in the parking lot.

The unusual story came from Redditor u/everybodyhatesgrey on the r/work subreddit. In it, the worker said that they were “ready to sell [their] soul” to their workplace before getting fired by their manager.

“The owner got a call from the local [Homeowner Association] president who said I ‘peeled out’ of my job’s dirt parking lot,” they wrote.

The Redditor said that their car has no traction control and worn tires. They also said that the parking lot is “completely dirt.”

“My wheels often throw dirt as they can’t fully grip the ground and I have to give it a little extra gas to leave,” they explained. “The best part is that I was leaving the dirt alley adjacent to the restaurant when the HOA guys saw.”

Even so, the worker said that they were wary about the circumstances surrounding their firing. They told viewers that it seemed “ridiculous” and invited them to weigh in.

The most up-voted comment, from Redditor u/ihavebeesinmyskin, put it plainly: “Sounds like they were just looking for a reason to let you go.”

A few people agreed.

“They were looking for a reason, that gave them a reason,” another said.

“I suspect that was just the icing on the cake of your poor work performance,” a third person guessed.

Others, however, criticized the HOA, which supposedly played a part in the worker’s firing.

“HOA shouldn’t exist,” one user wrote.

“WTF control does a HOA president have over a private business?” another asked.

According to Investopedia, an HOA makes and enforces rules for properties and residents. Those who buy property within its jurisdiction automatically become members and are required to pay HOA fees. Some associations, however, are more restrictive about what members can do with their properties.

It’s that rulemaking power and restrictiveness, however, that rubs people the wrong way. According to a 2018 story from the Washington Post, only 31% of Gen Xers and 39% of Millennials said they “love” their HOA compared with 52% of Baby Boomers.

The Daily Dot has reached out to u/everybodyhatesgrey via Reddit direct message.