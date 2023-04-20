‘The only time she ever does this to anyone is if they’re getting fired’: Boss asks worker to get coffee out of the blue

A TikToker shared that the only time her boss asks workers to coffee is when they’re about to be fired— and then she experienced that phenomenon for herself.

The video was posted to the platform by creator @shelbconn, drawing more than 1.5 million views since going up on the platform March 28. In it, she shares the experience of getting fired in a before and after video.

It starts with her saying, “My boss just Slacked me and was like, ‘Hey, I need to talk to you preferably today. It’s important. Can you get coffee at four?'”

“And I shit you not,” she continues, “the only time she ever does this to anyone is if they’re getting fired. So here I am talking about it. Let’s see if I get fired.”

Then, the video cuts to the “after” part, in which the creator looks dismayed for several seconds, before simply saying, “Called it.”

Commenters left messages of encouragement.

“Hi! I got fired last May,” one said. “I am now in the best job & am so happy. The next couple of weeks will be dark but the next season of life will be so much sweeter!”

Another promised, “One door closes and another will open.”

“I got fired the beginning of December,” someone else shared. “First time in my life, tough pill to swallow. It gets better.”

Another commenter, noticing the creator was in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, inquired as to what she did as the commenter’s company was hiring.

Others wanted to know whether she was actually fired or laid off, with one observing, “There is a difference.”

“Laid off!” she clarified. “I didn’t expect I’d actually finish the video without a job so my verbiage is off.”

In a follow-up storytime video, she noted, “I did not expect that video to get any attention,” adding that the job was her first out of college, and she’d worked there 4 1/2 years, getting promoted three times in the span. However, the company wasn’t doing that well, and she relayed her boss’ exact words when she was laid off. “We ran out of runway, but you’re one of my favorite employees that I’ve ever had.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.