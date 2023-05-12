‘That’s the game your company plays when they don’t pay a living wage’: Co-worker asks woman why she’s quitting her job

It can be hard to make a living in an economy where earnings are not keeping pace with inflation. Though wages are said to be the best they’ve been in 20 years, inflation is at the highest it’s been in 40 years. It’s a known fact that pay increases are not covering rising household costs.

In a video viewed over 680,000 times, TikToker Ray Ray (@rachel.the.jed.eye2.0) shares how she was recently asked why she is leaving her current position.

The video begins with Ray Ray sitting in her car, speaking emphatically about her choice to quit her job.

“So I just quit my job and I gave them a month’s notice. I’m moving out of state, moving out of the city, it’s a thing. A co-worker of mine came up to me this morning, and asked ‘Why are you leaving? You’re a really hard worker and we get all the good people who come and just leave,'” Ray Ray said.

The camera zooms in on her face as her voice raises. “Well that’s the game your company plays when [they] don’t pay a living wage for a labor position.”

Her video pulls back out as she continues, “I am sick of people pretending like they don’t know why the younger generations are coming and going.” She zooms back into her face to emphasize her point: “We can’t afford to live.”

“What the [expletive] am I supposed to do with $18 an hour in Washington state? Not to mention most apartments require you to make at least three times the rent. How am I supposed to pay rent when a one bedroom apartment is $1,600-$1,700 a month?”

The video pauses briefly and cuts to her standing outside. “That’s almost an entire month’s salary. And before you say, ‘Oh, just get a roommate’. No, I’m 31, I’m a landscaper, I should be able a one bedroom apartment.”

Many users agreed that the standard living as a 30-year-old has decreased.

“My biggest pet peeve is hearing, ‘Just get a roommate’ I shouldn’t have to in my 30s,” one user said.

“Exactly!! We deserve to not have a roommate after 30,” another added.

“It’s crazy to think by 31 my mom was a Sham, 5 kids, a big house, 2 cars all on 1 income. No so many adults can’t even afford an apartment,” one user replied.

“It’s ridiculous here now. I’m paying 2 grand for a 515 sq foot studio…Someone suggested a roommate but I’m 49.. I don’t want to deal with another person,” a commenter lamented.

“33 and workin 3 jobs and am rentin a room for my aunt in Boston, Mass! In the same boat as you!” another added.

Others compared their wages, sparking a conversation on the unsustainability of modern America.

“Some jobs still only pay $7.25 an hour. Let that sink in.” “Dude I make like 65k/yr in CO and it’s still hard to find places. I currently live with my sis to save money. Rents are insane,” another replied. “Where I am in California the rent for a one bedroom Apt is $1000-$1700 and we make $15.50 an hour. Plus food and gas is expensive too.” “I’m at 30 an hour and that’s pay check to pay check.” “I make $20/hr in Massachusetts. I live with my parents.” “I got a job offer for $9 a hour. It’s in Louisiana, but that’s still not even close to a living wage.” “Here’s how I see it. I am not going to work for you if your job does not provide me with a way to live the life I want. I am not your slave.” “I’m a leasing agent in Seattle and don’t even qualify to live at any of the properties I work for.”

