‘I ain’t even got no water’: Woman makes video showing off empty refrigerator after food stamp office says she doesn’t qualify

In the midst of inflation, it can be difficult to make ends meet, especially for low-income households. A woman unveiled her refrigerator after she stopped receiving food stamps because she no longer “qualified.”

The video featured TikTok user Kam Tunechi (@kamtunechi). “The food stamp office gonna tell me what I qualify for?” she told her 5.6 million followers. “Y’all ain’t been to my d*mn house and seen my refrigerator.”

The content creator unveiled her empty refrigerator to illustrate her situation. “I ain’t got nothing in this b*tch. I ain’t got no water,” she concluded.

Tunechi called out the food stamp office in the caption, writing, “Somebody tag the food stamp office, shi just got serious.”

@kamtunechi Somebody tag the food stamp office, shi just got serious ♬ original sound – Kam Tunechi

The Daily Dot reached out to Tunechi via Instagram DM and TikTok comment regarding the video. The video amassed 3 million views as of Oct. 1. In the comments, viewers discussed food stamp struggles and the creator’s vacant fridge.

“Not even no condiments,” one viewer observed.

“Don’t even got baking soda,” a second user added.

“not even a left over meal or juice,” a third user noted.

“Girl I’m pregnant and they cut me off after the first month because I work. Been surviving off wic,” one user shared.

“Only have enough to pay the bills and the food and drink is non existent at this point we all just out here starving,” a second user remarked.

Furthermore, Tunechi joins another user who had the same experience. Raeonna lost her food stamps because she earned too much income. In the video, she also revealed her mostly empty kitchen.

Food stamp qualifications vary from state. According to Investopedia, “Because SNAP benefit calculations are partially based on an individual or family’s income, the existence of differing economic conditions among states means that participants may earn more or less depending on where they live.”