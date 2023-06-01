‘You never think this can happen to you’: Woman finds iPhone secretly filming her in bathroom’s paper towel dispenser

A Phoenix-based TikToker claimed she found an iPhone hidden in the paper towel dispenser of a women’s single-occupant restroom in a restaurant.

TikToker Judy @regular_sized_judy said she got a “gut feeling” after seeing a “guy come out of the woman’s bathroom.” “Always trust your gut feeling,” she said via a voiceover.

She filmed herself walking toward the towel dispenser and taking a blue iPhone out of it. The phone was backward so that the camera portion of it was exposed, and it was recording at the time.

The second part of her video featured a police car outside the restaurant. “Police came and investigated. The cook got arrested,” the voice overlay continued.

It’s unclear which restaurant Judy was dining at.

The Daily Dot reached out to Judy via TikTok comment and to the City Of Phoenix Police, which is the entity that responded to the incident, according to Judy’s video, via an online contact form.

@regular_sized_judy You never think this can happen to you always be alert ♬ original sound – RSJudy

Another diner at the restaurant, Elizabeth Fiene, shared her version of events on her own TikTok account. She said she overheard Judy speaking with the police about the restroom and got concerned. “‘I am so sorry to bug you but we just had dinner inside, we’ve used the restroom … Can I ask what’s going on?'” she recalled asking Judy. She said Judy then showed her the recording she took featuring her discovery in the restroom.

In a follow-up video, Fiene said Judy told her the phone was “angled right at the toliet” but stressed this was “hearsay.” Fiene said her daughters had been in the restroom, which is why she got involved. Fiene’s video shows another view of the police at the scene.

Both women are now urging viewers to remain alert. “You never think this can happen to you always be alert,” Judy warned via the caption of her video.

“Ladies if you are in a single occupant restroom, be observant. Check your surroundings. Trust your instincts. If something feels off, look around,” Fiene said in hers.

The Daily Dot has also reached out to Fiene via TikTok comment.