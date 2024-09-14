‘This has to be Brew Box’: Customer orders white chocolate americano. She ends up in tears.

One woman’s disappointing experience with a small coffee stand owner reduced her to tears.

TikTok user Brookebradyyy13 (@brookebradyyy13) captured the moment in a viral video that has over 59,300 views and hundreds of comments.

The TikToker often uploads reviews of coffees from small shops. In the clips, she pulls up to a shop and orders a coffee while recording. Then, she tries the coffee and offers her opinion on its taste.

This recent video followed a similar format. However, she was reduced to tears after she said a worker at a small shop treated her poorly.

What happened?

“I don’t even wanna say, honestly, where this coffee is from because I don’t like bashing businesses, especially small businesses, on my page,” she began in the clip.

Her position on refraining from publicly bashing businesses makes sense. The Daily Dot recently reported on a story where a restaurant owner wanted to fight a patron over a bad review. Another woman said she was doxxed by a restaurant worker after she left a bad review.

Brooke refused to name the establishment.

However, she said that after returning to the shop because she believed it failed to put the ingredients she requested in her drink, things took a bad turn. She ordered white chocolate in her coffee but said it just tasted like sugar.

“I was a barista for nine years, and the way that that business just treated me—I can’t,” the woman said through tears. “I need to get it together.”

Eventually, she explained that she brought the drink back and asked for something else because she didn’t like it.

That’s when she said a worker, who she alleged was the store owner, took it from her. Brooke said the worker sipped from the drink and said, “That’s a white chocolate americano, sister.”

Confused about how to respond, Brooke said she almost left without another drink.

“The way that I was just treated—I’ll never go back there,” she declared.

Viewers respond

In the comments section, many felt the business was wrong and did not deserve the woman’s money.

“GIRLFRIEND. No. I would 100% be posting their name. Sorry that happened to you!” user Alysha Handlen wrote.

“I’m so tired of getting less than par items, I just started to ask for my money back. Everything is so expensive and if it’s not made right, overcooked, etc., I’m just tired of wasting my money,” user Renee_Nurse added.

Cost did factor into the woman’s choice to return to the store about the coffee.

“ALSO the only reason I went back was because it was extremely expensive compared to any other stand in my area so I felt like I had the right to get a decent coffee! Ended up with NO coffee though lol” Brooke responded to a comment.

Others tried to guess which coffee store mistreated the TikToker.

“I just KNOW by the espresso beans that this has to be brewbox,” user Myrissa said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Brookebradyyy13 and Brew Box Coffee for comment via email.

