‘Who’s Fenny?’: Ex-Walmart employee shares horrifying reason why he no longer accepts rides home from co-workers

An Ex-Walmart employee went viral after he shared why he no longer accepts rides home from co-workers.

TikToker Bela Delgado (@belatown) racked up 8 million views after posting a humorous but terrifying story about why he doesn’t let co-workers give him a ride.

Delgado’s tale started with him saying that one day after he finished working a shift at Walmart, one of his co-workers, a “shy, skinny, blonde kid,” offered him a ride home.

“Usually, I did not like accepting rides from people, but this day, it was raining really f*cking hard out, and I did not want to walk all the way to the bus stop,” he said. “So I was like, ‘You know what, what’s the worst thing that can happen?'”

According to Delgado, things took a turn on the highway when he found out that his co-worker did not have a license. Though nervous, he said he tried to remain calm. Then he noticed his co-worker was smoking something. Delgado said he asked his co-worker if he was vaping in an attempt to make conversation and got a response he was not expecting. His co-worker reportedly told him he was smoking marijuana laced with “fenny” or fentanyl. The driver supposedly elaborated, explaining that it was the same thing Mac Miller smoked.

“Mac Miller? The dead rapper who died? You’re smoking what he smoked while you’re driving me in your car?” Delgado asked incredulously.

The TikToker said that as his co-worker attempted to calm him down, he swerved and almost crashed the car into a CVS.

“He’s like, ‘Oh sh*t, I’m sorry. I’m sorry, thought I saw some dude who’s out to get me. He’s in another gang,'” Delgado reported his co-worker saying.

“Another gang? That implies the existence of a current gang that you reside in, does it not?” the TikToker asked in shock.

Delgado said his co-worker was “dumbfounded” by the question and asked him, “You live around here, and you ain’t never been in a gang before? How you think I got this car?”

“From your mom or something?” Delgado exclaimed. “This is where the real direness of this situation starts to sink in that I am sitting passenger seat in a car with a 16-year-old boy who is smoking fentanyl and driving recklessly in a car he does not have a license or registration to be operating.”

Unfortunately for Delgado, the situation got worse, as he said his co-worker made a detour to pick up some friends.

“Tell me why we roll up on two grown-a** f*cking men, at least their late 20s. One has a suspicious bag of white powder, and the other has a wad of cash in his hand,” Delgado continued.

Luckily, the TikToker said there were no more detours after that, and his co-worker dropped him off near his house.

“Long story short, I don’t accept rides. Rain or snow, nothing,” Delgado concluded.

Viewers loved Delgado’s story.

“I’m so sorry you’re forever traumatized by that, but that’s a phenomenal story. From start to finish, absolutely wild and incredible,” one said.

“This is single handedly the best storytime I’ve ever heard on this app,” a second agreed.

The story definitely made the case for why people should hesitate before accepting rides home from co-workers. It also highlighted the wide-scale use of fentanyl. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than a million people have died from a drug overdose since 1999. Opioids were the main cause of death, with nearly 88% coming from synthetic opioids. In 2021 alone, 75.4% of all overdose deaths occurred from opioids.

Fentanyl is such a huge issue that even police officers routinely fear exposure. In 2022, an officer from Tavares, Florida, came in contact with fentanyl and was terrified that she was going to die. Luckily, she was fine, but the case showed how the fear of the potent substance can cause even trained professionals to panic.

