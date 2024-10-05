‘I found 30 items’: Walmart shopper says check the clearance at your store after catching worker marking ‘almost everything down’ to $1, including ‘high-value’ items

A Walmart shopper has gone viral on TikTok after sharing her incredible clearance haul, where she found dozens of items marked down to just $1 each.

The video, posted by user @saving_mom on Sept. 30, shows her browsing the clearance aisles at her local Walmart and discovering a treasure trove of deeply discounted products.

“You’re not gonna believe why all these people and so many employees were there,” the TikToker narrates in the video. “That’s because she was marking all of this stuff down to $1.”

Among the items she found for just a dollar were a 16-piece dinnerware set, different toys, and various household items like a pillow and a toilet seat. “She was marking almost everything down to a dollar, just whatever her [scanner] allowed her to mark down to a dollar, and this is what I found,” @saving_mom explains, referencing the Zebra handheld device Walmart employees use to scan and adjust prices.

The shopper notes that while she wasn’t the first to discover the $1 deals, she still managed to score around 30 items at this unbeatable price. “Most of the people were with the employee on one side of the clearance aisle, so what I did, I was on the other side of the clearance aisle and put stuff in my cart because I knew eventually she was gonna mark them down to a dollar since there was multiple of them.”

Her advice to fellow Walmart shoppers? “This will not be every Walmart, but just check your stores because they’re clearancing out a lot of stuff.”

Walmart shoppers share their experiences

In the comments section of the video, which currently has over 196,700 views, comments ranged from shoppers irritated their local stores were not giving markdowns to others sharing their own successes.

“My Walmart has nothing like that,” one person commented, while another noted, “I’ve never got stuff for $1 at my Walmart.”

“Yes! We walked into the clearance [a]isle one days [sic] when a lady was doing this!” one more wrote. “We both left with 2 full carts of toys! All $1!”

Another chimed in, “My Walmart has a huge clearance section. You can get so many things cheap.”

Is every Walmart like this?

Clearance markdowns can vary greatly depending on the store, but there are several ways to keep an eye out for discounts.

A Yahoo Finance article recommends following Walmart’s official Instagram page as well as keeping an eye on various hashtags for potential deals. Additionally, the article recommends downloading Walmart’s app, which allows users to manually scan items and check for any unadvertised markdowns.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @saving_mom via email and to Walmart via its media relations contact form.

