‘Now it’s $3.97?’: Walmart shopper questions store’s ‘rollbacks’ after noticing something

Everyone looks forward to holiday deals when shopping for Christmas dinner, but you might be losing more money than you even realize. One Walmart customer noticed that a questionable “Rollback” deal on Christmas cookies turned out to be more expensive than the original pricing.

On Tuesday, Dec. 24, TikTok user Charis Williams (@heartshapedflaws) posted a viral video commenting on the odd cookie pricing. At the time of publishing, the video had over 6,000 views.

Rollbacks or roll-ups?

The video opens in a Walmart, focused on a sign above a display of frosted sugar cookies. The sign notes that it’s a Rollback price, with a small marker in the corner indicating the previous price of the cookies. According to the sign, they used to cost $1.47 each, but after the Rollback, they now cost $3.97.

“So is that considered a rollback or a roll-up?” Williams asks rhetorically. “‘Cause how it was $1.47, but now it’s $3.97? And that’s a rollback?”

She pauses and starts walking past the signs, clearly moving on with her shopping. She concludes: “No, roll-up, [expletive].”

Not many commenters shared similar stories, but the majority of them did find the entire situation funny.

“A roll-up,” one of the top commenters repeated, followed by a crying emoji. Williams responded with three laughing-crying emojis of her own.

“Screaming,” someone else said, followed by a brigade of similar emojis.

“Why they playing right in our faces,” Williams replied to them.

“Nahhh, someone done rolled up before they got to work,” one user jokingly speculated.

“That’s a good deal,” another user joked. Williams also responded to them with laughing emojis, as well as a few eye rolls.

Lastly, of course, a manager was called.

“SUPERVISOR!!” a commenter cried, including a shouting emoji for good measure. Williams concurred with this joke.

“I’d like to speak to your manager!” she replied.

So, what’s up with Walmart’s Rollbacks?

According to Walmart supplier help blog “8th & Walton,” a Walmart Rollback is “a temporary price reduction on an item in a Walmart store.” They note that a Rollback usually lasts 90 days, then returns to its previous price.

The blog also clarifies that Walmart doesn’t consider Rollbacks to be sales. They aren’t usually part of large, seasonal events, and apply almost arbitrarily to specific items, rather than a group of items. It also isn’t a clearance sale, because Rollbacks are usually on stock that Walmart keeps up consistently, not excess supplies they need gone for good.

However, Rollbacks also aren’t too different from sales in that the low prices draw customers to Walmart. In a 2022 article, CNN Business reporter Nathaniel Meyersohn explores their use as a marketing tactic for the grocery chain.

“It’s just one of the strategic tools retailers are deploying to entice shoppers frustrated about spending more on groceries, gas, and goods,” Meyersohn writes. “Rollbacks are as much a marketing tool for Walmart to sharpen its value position as they are a cost-saving tool for consumers. Prices are still creeping up at Walmart, albeit at a slower rate than many supermarkets and other chains, analysts say”

The Daily Dot reached out to Williams via TikTok and Instagram direct message, and Walmart via email.

