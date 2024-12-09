‘That’s like $700’: Woman heads to Walmart to return Nintendo Switches after buying in-app. Then she runs into this upsetting loophole

Walmart made a $700 mistake. Now, this woman isn’t sure if she’ll be getting her money back, even though none of this is her fault.

Love it or hate it, Walmart is the go-to option for many shoppers. Because of its huge buying power (the more you buy in bulk, the cheaper it tends to be), the retailer is often able to offer lower prices than competitors.

This Black Friday, many looked to the retailer hoping for some great deals to stock up on home essentials and upcoming holiday gifts.

But things didn’t quite go as planned for this mom.

Walmart customer issues PSA on return process

In a viral video with nearly 250,000 views, mom Cardy (@karcard) says that she was screwed over by Walmart’s faulty return system. She’s issuing a warning to other shoppers, as she doesn’t want it to happen to anyone else.

“Count your days, Walmart,” Cardy begins.

Cardy explains that she bought a pair of Nintendo Switches during Walmart’s Black Friday sale as Christmas presents.

It makes sense, given that they are the third best-selling video game consoles of all time after the PlayStation 2 and Nintendo DS, according to IGN.

She placed and paid for the order through the Walmart app, but by the time she went to pick it up at the store, she realized that a better deal was available elsewhere.

She tried to get Walmart to do a price match, but it turns out Walmart stores will only price match if the price on the website is cheaper than the in-store price, according to the policy listed online. The company also won’t price-match competitors or even its own special event sales.

Instead, Cardy tried to do a return, which she initiated in the app and tried to complete in person, but when they scanned her receipt, all they had to say was, “Sorry, we can’t find them.”

“That’s like $700. What do you mean you can’t find it? It’s right here in your app,” Cardy points out.

What ended up happening?

The workers explained that this isn’t the first time they’ve had this issue with big-ticket purchases. They ended up getting three different managers involved, had to call the front desk, and finally, someone refunded Cardy.

“But still in the app, it says that I didn’t return them,” Cardy says.

She points out that she didn’t even open the packaging that electronics from Walmart come in, let alone open the device box.

“But believe you me, if there is any issue with anyone saying that I didn’t return these items and that they weren’t returned because in my app it still says that they are not returned. It’s pending return,” Cardy says. “Y’all better figure it out, that’s a you problem.

“They pushed my money through but we’ll see how this goes,” she concludes.

Several commenters pointed out that this is a recurring technical issue in Walmart’s return system.

“This has happened to me before. The online system is different than the in store return system it took like 3 different employees looking to find my transaction,” a top comment read.

“Do not start the return in the app. just go to the store and let them scan it from the app. for some reason their system doesn’t like it when you start a return in the app,” a person said.

@karcard They opened the sealed bags and even walked me through the return process in the app before telling me it wasnt scannable 🫠 ♬ original sound – Cardy

“As a walmart customer service associate there is like 2-3 fixes for that glitch just off the top of my head that store had nooooo idea what they were doing,” another added.

The Daily Dot reached out Cardy for comment via email and TikTok direct message and to Walmart via email.



