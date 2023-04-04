‘Why is ranch in an ice cream container?’: Walmart shopper finally finds Great Value ice cream cupcakes—and Hidden Valley ice cream

Walmart’s Great Value ice cream cupcakes are going viral on TikTok, with many people on the platform swearing by the deliciousness of the frozen treat. Like many viral foods, the cupcakes whipped buyers up into a frenzy, making it difficult for customers in certain areas to secure the item for themselves.

In a now-viral video, a TikToker named Leiah (@leiahwithdajeep) was excited to finally find the cupcakes. However, viewers seemed a bit more concerned with the second surprise she found in the Walmart freezer.

Leiah begins the video by opening a freezer in a Walmart store and pulling out a box of Great Value ice cream cupcakes. She shows off the treats’ chocolate and vanilla varieties while a text overlay reads, “found the walmart ice cream cupcakes” with a heart eyes emoji accompanying it.

Next, she shows a bonus item she spotted in the freezer section: Van Leeuwen’s Limited Edition Hidden Valley Ranch ice cream. No, this isn’t a gag from Obvious Plant; it’s a legitimate ice cream offering that’s been reviewed on TikTok. One TikToker even put the dessert on air-fried hot wings.

In the comments section of Leiah’s video, one viewer seemed surprised at the flavor of ice cream cupcakes the TikToker selected: “You didn’t get the strawberry ones???” the commenter asked.

However, many other commenters were fixated on the fact that a company decided to make a ranch-flavored frozen dairy dessert: “lost me at the ranch ice cream,” one wrote.

“The ranch one is UNACCEPTABLE,” a second penned.

“[Girl] put that ranch back,” a third remarked.

“The fact that ranch icecream is real should be heavily studied,” another quipped.

