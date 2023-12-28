A Walmart customer posted a viral video saying a cashier at a Trinidad, Colorado, location was too high to check him out. He later found the manager wasn’t much help either.

Mike (@nomad__mike) has reached over 24,000 views and 1,100 likes on his TikTok video by publication.

He began his video explaining that his family was on vacation in Colorado and stopped at Walmart to get a few things before heading back home to Texas later that day.

Mike said when he walked into Walmart, “the entire store just reeks of … green,” referring to the smell of marijuana.

“Which, I got no problem with that,” he said. “I’m totally fine with it being legal,” but he doesn’t think it should be allowed at work. “It definitely hinders you from doing your job,” he added. “At least, it did in this case.”

Mike said when he went to check out at the register, his total was $37.10. “Remember that number. That’s very, very important,” he added. He said he wanted to get rid of some cash at the time, so he gave the cashier $30 and intended to pay $7.10 with a card.

“$30, nice, even number there,” Mike added.

Next, he said the cashier counted out the cash and was “very slow” doing so.

“It didn’t take long to realize that he was higher than giraffe nuts, with Snoop Dog riding the giraffe and Willie Nelson holding the reins,” Mike joked.

Then, Mike said the cashier picked up all the money, pressed a button on the cash register, and said, “You still owe me $36.90.”

Mike reportedly responded, “I think you need to check your math, bud. You might have hit the wrong button.” Mike said the cashier took a minute to reply and then realized he needed to get a manager.

As the cashier began to walk away, leaving the drawer wide-open and the $30 lying on the belt, Mike said he told him he would “probably get in trouble” if he walked away with the cash drawer open. “You might wanna close it,” he said.

“But I gotta find a manager,” Mike said, mimicking the cashier.

When another cashier arrived, Mike said she was “on the same Willie train, and she couldn’t figure it out.”

Finally, the manager arrived, but Mike said she was “so far gone” that she couldn’t figure out what to do either.”

Eventually, Mike said the manager asked if the cashier owed him money.

Mike responded, “No, I still owe you guys $7.10. I was gonna pay on my card.”

“Just don’t worry about it,” the manager reportedly responded. “I don’t want sh*t for free,” Mike exclaims, just wanting to give the store his money.

Mike said the Walmart workers insisted he just left and wished him a merry Christmas.

A few viewers in the comments section said they’ve had similar experiences at the Walmart in Trinidad.

“I live in Trinidad, I know just who you’re talking about LOL,” one comment read.

“When you said Trinidad, I knew…” another said.

Other viewers pointed out how leaving without paying in full may have caused issues for Mike. “But then they stop u at the door for a receipt,” one said.

Another suggested how Mike could’ve avoided the situation altogether. “That’s why Walmart has self checkouts,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Mike via TikTok direct message and Walmart via media contact form.

