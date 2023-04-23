‘Y’all trippin that’s a lot for a teen who still living with their parents’: Viewers defend McDonald’s worker who bragged she’s been making $1,200 monthly since she was 14

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after posting a video about their earnings as a worker at McDonald’s.

In a clip with over 947,000 views as of Sunday, Cheyanne (@thehotlibra03) says she’s earned $1,200 per month since she was 14 while working at McDonald’s. As she shares this information, she lip-syncs the audio that says “Bitches mad ‘cause I’m winning.”

For context, workers in the United States are allowed to begin working at 14 so long as the work has not been declared hazardous. However, there are restrictions on how much they can work.

“Teens who are 14 to 15 years old can work in restaurants and quick-service businesses during non-school hours, up to three hours on school days, and up to 18 hours on a school week,” details Mary Meisenzahl for Insider. “They are limited to 40 hours on non-school weeks. Hours aren’t limited by the FLSA once workers hit age 16.”

On TikTok, some users initially claimed that $1,200 a month was not a significant amount of money.

“1200 a month isn’t good,” a commenter wrote.

“1400 a MONTH, man that is tragic,” another added.

However, others quickly countered this idea, with many saying that Cheyanne should be commended for earning such money at a young age.

“Yall trippin,” shared a commenter. “thats a lot for a teen who still living with their parents.”

“Why are people saying it ain’t good, thats a lot for a 14yo,” agreed a second.

“Nah you get your win,” stated a third. “…This is impressive and shows dedication. Rub that check in [their] face.”

“Maccies is actually great for a first job,” offered another TikToker. “They pay really well for teens.”

Others on TikTok have made similar statements heralding the amount of money one can make from working at McDonald’s. In September of last year, a TikTok user called out those who mocked her for working at McDonald’s, claiming she was able to bring in a six-figure salary from the establishment.

For Cheyanne’s part, she says in the comments that she is 16, works part-time, and lives in “a small town where rent is $650 with utilities.”

Some users had advice for how Cheyanne should use her earnings.

“Save as much as you can,” a commenter wrote. “Use it when you need a down payment for car/house or apartment.”

“You can spoil yourself with it, or save up to uni,” suggested an additional TikToker. “That’s actually amazing.”

We’ve reached out to Cheyanne via email.