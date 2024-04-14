‘Those are $16 at Walmart’: Customer catches Value Village selling $4.99 Fisher Price building blocks at massive markup

A value-minded mom was aghast to find that bags of Fisher-Price building blocks were priced way over their retail price tag at a thrift store chain.

The video comes from Carlee, a Pacific Northwest-based creator who posted her alarming discovery on Friday, getting more than 700,000 views since getting it up on TikTok. In it, she’s shopping at a Value Village, describing itself as a “for-profit company that champions reuse.”

The TikTok starts with Carlee declaring, “This is why stuff is ending up in landfills; look at these prices.” She then shows three individually bagged groups of Fisher-Price Mega Bloks, a precursor to Legos for young children. Each of the bags is clearly marked $39.99 with Value Village price tags on them.

Carlee assesses, “This is what they should be priced at,” showing a bag of Mega Bloks in intact Fisher-Price packaging for $4.99.

According to an article on Twice Commerce titled, “How to price thrift store items for maximum profit,” the going rate for thrift store item pricing should start around a quarter to a half of its original retail price, though there are variances to consider.

That article noted, “For example, one suggestion is to start at half of the initial price for selling pre-owned items. A 25 percent markdown from their original price is a good starting point for items that have been around for a few years.”

But it also pointed out, “Remember to price newer items closer to their original cost while considering any exceptions like designer goods or vintage pieces.”

Also, “Unused items, particularly those in their original packaging or with tags, can be priced higher and are more desirable to shoppers. There are instances where limited edition items and collectibles can even surpass their original price in the aftermarket.”

But that doesn’t really apply to a random unmarked bag of Mega Bloks, which according to the creator’s note on the TikTok made her “audibly gasp,” and as commenters were quick to point out.

The Target website, for instance, has an 80-piece package of Mega Bloks retailing for $16.

“This is why buy nothing groups on Facebook have taken off,” one observed. “We just give the stuff to our neighbors instead.”

Another said, “Value village has lost their mind, they get everything for FREE.”

Someone else remarked, “I feel like because thrifting has become so popularized it’s ruined prices. And for those prices, I’ll buy it brand new.”

Another person shared a morally dubious workaround, writing, “I tag switch like it’s nobody’s business.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator and Value Village via email.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.