‘If it’s from U.S. Bank, put it back’: Customer says you should never buy a gift card backed by U.S. Bank. Here’s why

One woman says all gift cards are not made equal and took to social media to explain why those backed by U.S. Bank should be avoided at all costs.

In a viral video that has racked up over 315,000 views, TikToker Tricia D. Carlisle (@triciadcarlisle) argued that gift cards backed by the bank are not worth the expense.

“If you are a consumer who buys and uses gift cards, I’m gonna need you to listen up,” Carlisle began in the clip. She then made a case against gift cards backed by a specific bank.

“If it’s from U.S. Bank, put it back,” she said plainly. “Don’t spend your money on it, and don’t give them your money.”

Carlisle explained that she works for a housing community that often gives away gift cards to its residents as prizes, gifts, and sometimes even as a “move-in special.” After gifting one backed by U.S. Bank to a resident, she was informed that he had a very hard time using it.

“We had given him a $500 gift card as part of a move-in special,” Carlisle said.

At first, the man was successfully able to use the card for various purchases. He paid for an Uber ride and shopped at Target and several fast food restaurants with it.

However, the card was eventually shut down.

“All of a sudden, U.S. Bank shut the card down and told him fraud was suspected,” she explained.

The bank requested the man give them a call in order to get the card back in working order, which he did. They also asked for him to provide his driver’s license and proof of address. Still, jumping through all those hoops would prove insufficient for the man to get his gift card back in working order.

“The problem is now they are telling him that because it’s a gift card and it’s prepaid, once it’s shut off, it’s shut off,” Carlisle said.

She also accused the bank of stealing $300 from her company because he only used $200 from the card, and the bank refused to issue a new one.

“They have done nothing about turning this card back on,” Carlisle said.

Carlisle concluded that the bank committed fraud and many viewers in the comments section shared similar opinions about the institution.

“I had US Bank in my early 20s,” one viewer wrote. “They charged me fees and couldn’t explain why then charged me to close my account. I’ve had a credit union since.”

“Same thing happened to my us bank debit card last week,” another viewer added. “None of my transactions would go through and they ended up locking my card and didn’t tell me.”

The Daily Dot reached out to U.S. Bank via email and Carlisle via TikTok comment for more information.