‘I sure hope y’all get AC in those trucks soon’: UPS delivery driver is so hot she asks customer to spray her with water hose to cool down

Viewers on TikTok are delighted by a UPS delivery driver who unabashedly asked a customer to spray her with a water hose so she could cool down in the sweltering heat.

In the video, Rakesha (@rakeshasanders) says that she’s hot and tired after working in the heat. She noticed a man using a water hose earlier and said she was going to stop by his house to politely ask if he’d spray her with the cool water.

“Hey sir? Do you mind spraying me with your water hose? Oh my God I’m so hot. Yes, for real, I’m serious,” she’s heard saying from her truck.

Rakesha giddily hops out of her truck after the man instantly agrees to her request. The man asks Rakesha if she wants to spray herself, but she says he can go ahead and spray her rain-style. The man points the hose up and allows the water to shower down as Rakesha twirls in the heavy mist.

“That feels so good. It’s like 90 degrees today,” Rakesha tells the man.

She adds that she was nervous to ask him, but he told her not to worry and that he’d spray her down or get her a glass of water “whenever you need.”

By the end of the two-minute clip, Rakesha is happily drenched in water. It’s unclear what state she resides in.

“He saved me you guys,” she added.

In the comment section, she added that the man, Mr. Tony, went back out and gave her a big orange Gatorade when she returned to her truck after her break.

The video has more than 330,000 views and nearly 2,000 comments. Rakesha regularly posts insights into her life as a UPS delivery driver.

“One thing im not scared to do is ask lol. Its too hot out here today,” the caption read.

Several commenters said the delivery companies should equip the trucks with air conditioning.

“They need to put air conditioning in the trucks. it is unbearable in the summer,” a commenter wrote.

Last month the Teamsters union, which represents more than 340,000 unionized UPS workers, got a tentative new deal that includes installing air conditioning in the company’s recognizable brown trucks, NPR reported.

UPS delivery workers face extreme weather conditions, including heat. AC systems will be part of all of the company’s “small package delivery vehicles” purchased in the new year. The new vehicles will reportedly be sent to the hottest parts of the country first.

Current trucks in use will be equipped with a cab fan, heat shields, and air induction systems within 30 days of the new contract being ratified.

Commenters were touched by Rakesha’s interaction with the helpful man.

“Sweetness overload!” a person said.

“This makes me so happy. Such a wholesome moment between 2 strangers,” another added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Rakesha via TikTok comment and to UPS via email.