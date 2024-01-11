‘I should have listened to you’: Uncrustables fan puts sandwich in the microwave. Here’s why you shouldn’t

You might want to think twice before microwaving a Smucker’s Uncrustables sandwich.

In a video with over 12,000 views, TikTok user Syd (@squxid) shares how they learned “the hard way” not to microwave the popular sandwich, which is comprised of filling—a popular flavor is the classic peanut butter and jelly—and circular bread that’s crimped together.

In their video, Syd asks their 62,000 followers: “So, has anyone ever bought a box of frozen Uncrustables and seen the big ‘do not microwave’ sign and thought, ‘Hmmm, I wonder why I can’t microwave this?”

The content creator says they let their curiosity get the best of them.

Syd says that the night prior, they microwaved an Uncrustables for 15 seconds and learned “the reason it says ‘Do not microwave.'” “It turns it into a pocket of molten jelly,” Syd says.

“I’m not talking about hot jelly. It’s not just hot,” Syd says. “I burned my tongue so badly that I still feel it right now, as if I just burned it, like a minute ago.”

Syd compared the filling to “grape-flavored lava.”

Syd urges viewers to learn from their mistakes and further expressed their regret in their caption. “Please do not do this @Uncrustables I’m sorry I should have listened to you,” Syd wrote.

Some viewers saw Syd’s warning far too late. “Did this couple days before dental surgery fasting… 100% they though i had some kind of undisclosed problem,” one viewer shared.

On its website, Smucker’s recommends thawing the sandwiches for “30 to 60 minutes at room temperature” and notes they taste best “within 8 to 10 hours of thawing.” It can be hard to plan ahead for hunger, however, which is why customers like Syd try workarounds to get the sandwiches to defrost quicker. Viewers shared their own tricks and tips for quickly defrosting the sandwich.

“I have a technique where i get it just to melt and not get hot at all lol. microwave 4 seconds stop. stop, flip it over, microwave another 6 seconds,” one user stated.

“I’ve always microwaved mine and stopped it every few seconds and checked it,” a second commented.

“I used to microwave them all the time and let them sit for like 5 min. then bit a hole open to test the temp,” a third said.

According to Smucker’s, when microwaving its sandwiches, “the filling can become very hot and pose a safety hazard.” The website urges customers to not air fry or toast the classic sandwich, either.

The Daily Dot reached out to Syd via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment as well as to Smucker’s.