‘I need to do this’: T.J. Maxx shopper notices customer keeps breathing on her in line. Then she comes up with a clever solution

A T.J. Maxx shopper concerned about her personal space—and rightfully so, given the situation—found an intuitive trick to guard that and go about her day with a protective bubble around her.

The video sharing the tip came from creator Itsavarose (@rose10lifts), getting more than 1.1 million views for a video put up recently. In the six-second video, she shows herself at a store with a shopping cart that’s about to figure heavily into the narrative.

The on-screen caption tells the story. With No Doubt’s “Just a Girl” as the soundtrack, it begins: “Started putting the cart behind me because I can’t stand feeling people breathing on me in line.”

Suddenly, with the cart behind her, she forged a clutch buffer.

What is the right amount of personal space at T.J. Maxx?

Personal space, also known as proxemics, depends on the person and that person’s comfort level around other people. It also depends on what kind of relationship you have with the person in question.

As a Psychology Today article pointed out, “There are four categories of proxemic distance that people tend to keep. The intimate space for our closest relationships is 0-18 inches apart, the personal space for family and friends is 18 inches to 4 feet of distance, the social space for casual and professional relationships is 4-10 feet, and the public space for strangers is over 10 feet.”

The article also notes that “factors like prior experience, cultural background, and the kind of relationship they have with someone” can affect how individuals gauge what’s comfortable and what’s not.

What people thought about her T.J. Maxx trick

A few people took the setting into consideration.

“It’s ALWAYS TJMaxx!!!” one exclaimed.

“Why is it ALWAYS tjmaxx/homegoods/marshalls,” said another, grouping T.J. Maxx with other similar stores.

Others complained about experiencing similar behavior.

“They don’t get the hint that sometimes you’re trying to get farther from them,” one observed.

“I need to start doing this cuz people absolutely do not know personal boundaries,” another said, appreciating the tip.

“I have been doing this my whole life,” reported one. “Same at airports; I use my carry on to create divide with the person behind me.”

The same person then marveled. “The way some people will literally be sniffing you touching you. It’s just horrid.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok direct message and to T.J. Maxx via email.

