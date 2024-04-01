‘I do this thing with my fingers’: Man says he tricks workers into thinking he’s tipping them, shares how

Tipping culture has long been a topic of debate, with some advocating for tipping as a way to support service workers and others questioning the necessity of tipping altogether, concerned that it has incentivized companies to shift the burden of paying fair wages onto customers.

But what if there were a way to appear generous without actually leaving a tip? One coffee shop customer has taken to TikTok to share his unique strategy.

In a short video posted on TikTok, Ryan Lynch (@ryanisreallypolite) demonstrates his unorthodox technique. He explains, “So, I’ll never tip at a coffee shop, but, when they flip the iPad around, I do this thing with my fingers where I kind of like, make it look like I’m pressing into the $1 but then I just use my middle finger to click on ‘no tip.’”

According to Ryan, the result of this “trick” is that he gets the best of both worlds. He doesn’t spend extra money on tipping, but the baristas believe he’s tipping them, so they treat him “extra nice.”

@ryanisreallypolite Pretending to tip is more fun and you save a dollar! ♬ original sound – RYAN LYNCH

Ryan’s video, uploaded on March 28, has so far garnered over 12,400 views and counting. In the comments section, viewers were quick to dissect his strategy.

One commenter pointed out, “They see the total?” while another wrote, “Ummm, just hit ‘no tip’… they can see the total, and they know what the cost is without tip. This isn’t a trick.”

A third commenter wrote, “You know we can see what you’re doing right away lol.” Ryan responded: “Had no idea until now. Now I feel pretty silly.

However, not all commenters were critical of Ryan’s approach. Some shared their own methods and perspectives on tipping culture.

One user wrote, “I just hit no tip and then make direct eye contact. What are they going to tell me? Nothing.”

Another commenter expressed a broader sentiment, stating, “Tipping culture needs to die so companies pay their workers instead of the customers. I just refuse to tip anymore because everything is so expensive.”

“The audacity to ask me for a tip for an inconsistent coffee… not a chance,” one more added.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ryan Lynch via Instagram direct messages for comment.

