‘When they forgot to mention the apartment comes with complimentary mold’: Creator shows herself touring mold-infested apartment

Two people in hazmat suits revealed a disgusting series of discoveries they made in a mold-infested apartment, leaving viewers with a ton of questions.

In a viral TikTok video with over 2 million views and over 263,000 likes, user Anna (@usermuseranna) shared images of furniture and several household items covered in mold as her and another person walked through the apartment wearing masks and hazmat suits.

“Smells so good and musty too,” the clip’s caption read.

Each frame revealed gross, mold-covered items. First, a bed covered in brown grime is shown, then storage furniture, a beauty sponge, a sink and leather jacket — all covered in mold — flashed on the screen.

“When they forgot to mention the apartment comes with complimentary mold,” text overlaid on the video said.

In the comments section, many were horrified and wondered how the apartment ended up in such a state. They also wondered why anyone would be in the contaminated home.

“How is this even possible?” user Georgia Theo (@georgia0234) wrote.

“I need the backstory on this [right now] because omg,” viewer Kelsey Nicole (@kelseynicole222) said.

One user assumed Anna and the other person in the video were being paid to clean up the place.

“My guess is she’s a biohazard cleaner and someone died otherwise I’m scared,” user Emily Tanesha (

(@emilytanesha) responded.

Anna’s TikTok typically features playful videos about her family and friends and also food reviews. So the gross content came as a surprise. Nonetheless, it appears her clips about the mold crisis in that apartment appears to be the most popular.

The Daily Dot reached out to Anna via TikTok comment for more information. We will update this story should she respond.

There are professionals who work to remove mold from residences. According to ApartmentSearch.com, mold grows in moist environments and can be caused by a variety of things such as a faulty appliance or bad construction. Some of the top causes of mold have been defective kitchen appliances or bad plumbing. It’s suggested that renters alert their landlord immediately if they suspect mold in their apartment. Roofs, attics, windows, pipes and basements can be common places for mold to fester, according to Redfin.