‘Suddenly you need to change 3 tvs’: Texas Roadhouse bartender helps out with expo when she’s bored. It backfires

Restaurant bartenders might shudder in recognition after they watch a recent TikTok from a Texas Roadhouse worker.

TikToker Amaya Fox (@amaya.foxx) posted the video about a surprise rush on Tuesday, and it has since garnered over 10,000 views and 800 likes.

In the video, a comically flustered Fox runs around the Texas Roadhouse bar, shaking cocktails, hauling cases of beer, and changing channels on the bar TV.

“When you’re kickin’ it on expo cause you’re bored and you come back out to a full bar and 10 drink tickets,” the on-screen text reads.

“OMFG this happens when i host and i come back to 5 dirty tables and 3 guests waiting up front to be sat,” one commenter wrote.

“It’s the equivalent to ordering food bc it’s slow and you have a chance to eat until you Don’t,” a second said.

“This used to be me at roadhouse … in the back eating bread coming back to all the tickets and new people to greet in 10 seconds,” another added.

Changing the TV for bar patrons seemed to be the pet peeve of all the bartenders in the comments section.

“My favorite move is just giving them the remote,” one shared.

“I would rather make 5 espresso martinis in a row than deal with the mf tvs,” a second said.

“I found a job with no TVs and I’ve never been happier,” a third commented.

“I will tell them the tv is broken so f*ckin quick. Do not stress me out with the tv,” another remarked.

In other recent Texas Roadhouse viral videos: One server posted a video about pet peeves, like how it’s annoying when customers aren’t ready to order, and another showed how wild it gets working a holiday shift.

The Daily Dot contacted Amaya Fox and Texas Roadhouse for comment via email.