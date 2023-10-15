‘That was definitely the Paw Patrol movie’: Cinema worker shows mess left behind by ‘Swifties’ during ‘Eras’ concert film. Viewers are skeptical

A cinema worker developed some bad blood with Taylor Swift fans after cleaning up a popcorn-laden movie theater floor in a viral TikTok that has 4.5 million views. But a follow-up clip suggests that the worker’s initial reaction to Swifties in theaters might’ve been made in haste.

Chelsey (@cinema_chelsey) has uploaded a series of videos on her TikTok account detailing what it’s been like to host Taylor Swift’s Era’s Tour film at the theater she works in.

In the first video, she records herself sweeping up the mess left by theater-goers in a time-lapse that had viewers decrying Swift’s fanbase, while others questioned if it was a different movie.

The TikToker writes in a text overlay of the clip, that shows her walk up and down the aisle multiple times with her broom, “Cleaning up after the swifties be like.”

However, in her caption, she added a bit of clarification: “We’re gonna need a bigger broom. This isnt actually from the swifties, dont worry. They are a respectful crowd.”

So how was responsible for the large mess in the theater? As it turns out, it wasn’t a gaggle of Taylor Swift fans at all, but rather a bunch of messy kids and their parents who think that throwing popcorn on the floor is acceptable movie theater behavior. This was revealed in the comments section of Chelsey’s video when one TikToker wrote, “As a mom of 3, This was 100% Paw Patrol” to which Chelsey replied, “How did you know?”

One commenter who appears to be a Taylor Swift fan must’ve not read the caption, because they conceded that Swifties don’t clean up after themselves. “We are the kindest sweetest humans in the world. But, we are the messiest,” they said.

“Even if it was a joke I feel like they would do this,” another person said.

In a follow-up video that garnered even more views (6.5 million and counting), Chelsey clarified further that the theater she was cleaning up actually wasn’t one populated by Swifties, and instead showed what the theater after an Eras concert showing really looked like.

She wrote in an overlay for that one, “What I *thought* it would be like cleaning after Swifties…” During the first portion of the video, she clears out a huge mess. The second half of the video then shows her sweeping up a pretty much spotless floor. “What it was actually like,” she wrote.

Chelsey even ranked the Swifties in terms of cleanliness. “It wasnt that bad! Most theaters were pretty clean. It seemed that certain rows were super messy, but the majority were pristine. I give yall a 8/10 based off night 1, and cleaning after 7 shows.”

The TikToker re-confirmed that the “first audience” were folks who went to see the Paw Patrol film in the comments again, writing, “Let’s just say it rhymed with Kaw Katrol.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Chelsey via TikTok comment for further information.