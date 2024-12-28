‘I accidentally did this once and I felt so bad’: Target worker scolds customers who do this common pick-up order

In the era of social media, customer service workers vent their customer frustrations—from covering pin pads to leaving carts in aisles—to their followers. Target employees aren’t an exception, and this employee thinks customers who “double-tap” should be on the “naughty list.”

In the 15-second video, TikTok user and Target employee Ane (@aneeslamejor) is eating her lunch. She bites into her mac and cheese and reveals her customer pet peeve. “Whoever double taps when they come up for their drive ups are going on Santa’s naughty list,” she writes in the text overlay.

Then, she chews her food and rolls her eyes. When a customer “double taps,” it means hitting the “I’m on my way” and “I’m here” button several times on the app.

In fact, this became such a common problem, the retail chain cracked down on this in November. Customers have to wait a minute before tapping “I’m on my way” before sharing their arrival, according to Business Insider.

“No, because why is it 103 items and why is it saying [you’re] outside in one minute,” she captions the video.

Target employees could relate

“I promise I’ll sit out there for an hour if it means I don’t have to get out and be in public overstimulated,” one viewer wrote.

“148 items, 1 minute away, cold, freezer, bulk, dry grocery, while it’s 48 [degrees] and raining outside and no one else will run it out,” a second shared.

“I always feel like it’s the people with 100+ items who do this. My store changed that now, thankfully. If you double tap at my location, you automatically wait 10 mins before you can say ‘I’m here,’” a third commented.

In addition, customers have accidentally done this.

“I’ve only done this when I genuinely forgot to click ‘on my way’. But I never mind waiting when I do that, it’s my bad!!” a fourth revealed.

“I accidentally did this once and I felt so bad. I only had two items, though,” a fifth stated.

However, the content creator explained why she feels this way. “The only thing about this is that we get timed, our goal is always under three minutes and our [team lead] [expects] us to get it under three,” she replied in the comments section.

How does Target curbside work?

First, you place your order on the app followed by the store location and select “pick up.” After you place your order, you tell them you’re on your way and the type of vehicle you’re in. Once you park in the Drive-Up, tap “I’m here” in the app and where to load the groceries in your car.

Are employees timed?

Although nothing explicitly states this, there is an estimated time when your order is ready. “Drive Up allows you to order items from the Target app, and usually within 2 hours, we’ll bring them out to your vehicle when you arrive at the designated Drive Up parking spaces at your local Target store,” per Target’s website.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ane via Instagram direct message and TikTok video. The video racked up over 369,000 views.

