‘Even my Dollar Tree paper didn’t do this’: Shopper buys wrapping paper from Target for $3. Then she wraps her gifts

A Target shopper is going viral on TikTok after revealing that she bought wrapping paper that was so thin you could see the gift under it.

Sarah Katherine (@sarahkaybeauty), a beauty and skincare influencer, said that she bought $3 wrapping paper from Target. While impressed with the low cost, Katherine wasn’t too pleased that her gift wasn’t fully concealed.

Instead, the paper was so thin that the gift was partially visible from underneath the paper.

“Hey Target… maybe next year we thiccen up the paper a bit?” Katherine wrote in the text overlay of her clip. As of Monday, her video had amassed more than 380,600 views.

Where to buy thicker wrapping paper

Katherine isn’t the first content creator to buy flimsy wrapping paper from Target. In the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit, another gift-giver expressed annoyance that a similarly styled wrapping paper was too thin and didn’t conceal his gift.

“This wrapping paper is so thin, you can clearly see what the gift is through it,” they wrote.

One Redditor responded, “Not so secret Santa.”

There are places where you can buy thicker paper, though.

In October 2022, Architectural Digest named 15 stores (some virtual and some in-person) that it said had some of the “prettiest gift wrap[s].” This list included vendors such as Etsy, Hallmark Paper Source, and Society6.

Target was among the stores on its list, too. So it’s possible that Katherine and the aforementioned Redditor simply bought paper that was thin and cheap. In its write-up, Architectural Digest noted that Target has a larger online selection of wrapping and has “plenty of collections of wrapping paper and gift bags that are designed to mix and match.”

For high-quality wrapping paper, another Redditor on the r/ExecutiveAssistants subreddit recommended places such as The Container Store or Papyrus. Be prepared to spend slightly more if you shop here, however. The Container Store’s website said that gift wrap purchased there costs between $7-10 compared with the $3 roll from Target.

Viewers offer additional suggestions

In the comments section of Katherine’s video, several other users shared stores where they got cheap, high-quality paper.

“I’ve heard that Costco wrapping paper lasts people for years,” one woman shared.

“Even my Dollar Tree paper didn’t do this,” another quipped.

“Hobby Lobby paper all the way,” a third user added.

“I got mine from TJ Maxx this year,” a fourth viewer said. “$4 per roll and is it beautiful quality!”

Others who bought wrapping paper from Target said that they had similarly disappointing experiences with it.

“Mine kept ripping while wrapping a literal box like,” one viewer said.

“I bought a while roll,” another added. “Basically useless because you could see anything that wasn’t in cardboard.”

“They have the best options/designs but it was so thin this year,” a third user said of Target’s wrapping paper supply.

For those who did accidentally buy thin paper, many said that they were looking for ways to conceal the gift underneath. Katherine, for instance, shared that she plans on covering her gift with a bow versus buying more gift wrap.

“I had to double wrap all of mine with the paper I bought from there,” another Target user said.

“Same! I had to cover it with stickers,” a third shopper added.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Katherine via TikTok comment and to Target through email.

