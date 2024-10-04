‘Don’t’: Target shopper warns against the Room Essentials bath towels

This woman bought affordable towels at Target but quickly regretted it. Now, she’s warning others.

TikTok user Jazmine (@biiigjaz) took to the social media platform to share her advice, in a video that has since garnered more than 111,400 views. “Don’t get them cheap [expletive] Target towels,” Jazmine says to begin the video.

The TikToker advises that there are better options if you’re looking for bathroom essentials.

“If you get an apartment and you’re looking for apartment essentials. When you go to Target, don’t get them cheap [expletive] towels,” Jazmine warns.

Why is she warning against Room Essentials towels?

Her main complaint is that the cheap Target towels shed excessively. “Oh my God, that [expletive] just be [expletive] everywhere, just everywhere.”

“What the [expletive] did they make that [expletive] with?” Jazmine concludes.

Adding more context to the situation, she wrote in the video’s caption, “Maybe I got a bad batch or something, but it’s literally always shedding.”

What do other Target customers say about the towels?

Although Jazmine didn’t specify exactly which Room Essentials brand towels she purchased at Target, we found a similar listing for a terry bath towel priced at just $3. You can also get a six-pack of wash cloths for the same price.

This product is highly rated on Target’s website, with a 4.6 out of 5 score from 16,938 shoppers. However, among the lower reviews, consumers mention experiencing the same issue as Jazmine.

For example, one reviewer wrote, “After reading 5-star reviews, I thought I’d give them a try since I needed them for last-minute visitors. HUGE DISAPPOINTMENT. I washed them after buying, and loose lint is on every square centimeter of the towel. I’m embarrassed to offer these to my guests.”

The towels are made of terry fabric, according to the Target product page. These towels consist of “87% Cotton, 13% Polyester.”

Notably, terry fabric can shed, as robesNmore explains in an article. However, another source clarifies that “high-quality” terry towels should stop shedding after the first wash.

In the comments, some users shared suggestions for alternative stores for bathroom essentials, while others offered advice on how to solve Jazmine’s shedding issue. Several users also mentioned having the same experience with Target towels.

“JCPenney towels is key,” advised one user.

“Did you wash them first?” asked another. “I have some RE towels and washcloths, but don’t have issues with a bunch of lint.”

Jazmine replied, “Yes, ma’am! They’ve probably been washed like six times now atp, but my lil COD can’t [handle] all this shedding.”

“If you’re talking about the lint that comes off no matter how many times you wash them it never goes away,” wrote a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jazmine (@biiigjaz) via email and Instagram direct message. We’ve also contacted Target via email.

