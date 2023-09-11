‘You might as well steal it at this point’: Target worker calls out shoppers who use beauty products in store, leave them behind

A popular Target worker has a message for customers who use beauty products while in the store: You might as well finish the job because you’re making workers’ lives much more difficult.

In a video that’s been viewed 14,000 times, TikToker Kaitlin Sondae (@kaitlinsondae) addresses the borderline thieves after finding an opened Vaseline’s All Over Body Balm on a shelf in the store. “OK, if you’re gonna, at least, open it and use this, you might as well steal it at this point,” she says, “because, like, now we just basically have to throw it away. And I can tell someone used that.”

Sondae, who has amassed a following of over 58,000, expressed her sarcastic enthusiasm in the caption, writing, “Love ittt,” accompanied by hashtags about retail problems and stealing.

Sondae’s video only has a few comments, but it’s clear that it reached its targeted audience. Fellow retail workers felt Sondae’s pain, commenting things like “People do it with the deodorants too and it’s so annoying.”

Sondae, who has worked at Target for five years, has amassed a large following by sharing content just like this. In July, Sondae revealed what it looks like when people steal Wild Fable clothes (spoiler alert: the clothes are gone but their tags left behind at the store). Wild Fable is Target’s trendy line geared toward young adults. She has also shared why she would never work in the style department. And, on a more serious note, she spoke out against Target—and went very viral for doing so—on behalf of herself and co-workers after receiving an offensive 31-cent raise back in April.

However, in one of her most recent videos, she shares that she stays at the store for two very important reasons, even though she says she can make more money at a place like Walmart: Her peace of mind and Starbucks. Target has a reputation for having a good environment, and most locations house a Starbucks (but here’s why Target Starbucks locations aren’t considered real Starbucks).

