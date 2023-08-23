‘Go to guest service’: Target recalls millions of Threshold candles. Customer returns almost burnt down one

In a TikTok video, a Target customer issues a warning about a list of Target candles that were recalled and merited a full refund.

In the clip, Marysa (@marysalux) explains that she was able to return her almost fully burnt-down Vanilla Pumpkin candle from Target’s Threshold brand due to a recall.

“Returned this almost burnt-down candle for a full refund! NO RECEIPT,” the text overlay on the video read.

The video has garnered over 500 views as of Wednesday morning.

“Millions of Target candles from Threshold are recalled! Find yours on the list at cpsc.gov and get your $$$. Go to guest service and they will give you a gift card,” the caption read.

Earlier this year, Target recalled about 2.2 million of their Threshold, a brand exclusively sold at Target, candles. The recall occurred due to the possibility that the candles’ glass jars could suddenly shatter when the wick is burning—a hazard for anyone wanting to use their candle.

The recall, issued by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, is for various scents of the glass Threshold 5.5-ounce 1-wick jars and the 20-ounce 3-wick candles. Their costs range from $3 to $12, CBS News reported. The affected candle scents include Berry Lemonade and Melon, Peony and Cherry Blossom, and Red Mandarin and Guava.

The candles in question were sold between February 2020 and July 2023. As of Aug. 10, there were 19 reports of jars breaking and cracking in use and one minor injury.

Those with a recalled candle are advised to stop using it immediately and return it to Target for a full refund.

Consumer Product Safety Commission also reported that candle-related injuries can include lacerations from the candle holder and burns from the hot wax, open flame, and candle holder.

The Daily Dot reached out to Marysa for comment via Instagram direct message and to Target for comment via email.