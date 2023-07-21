Taco Bell drive-thru customer can’t believe his food is just now being fried

'I salute to all fast food workers because I couldn't imagine': Taco Bell drive-thru customer can't believe his food is just now being fried. He makes a dirty joke

'How do you confidently eat the food after that interaction?'

Posted on Jul 21, 2023

A Taco Bell drive-thru worker recently went viral when he posted a video of a customer cursing and yelling about the wait time.

TikToker @andrew_carballo filmed the brief encounter with a customer waiting at the Taco Bell drive-thru window. The video has been viewed over 1 million times as of Friday.

Carballo films a co-worker opening the window to explain to a customer that his food is currently being fried and will be out in a minute. Instead of waiting patiently for his food, the man cursed at the staff.

The video begins with a text overlay that says, “POV: You work at Taco Bell.” Viewers can then hear the drive-thru worker politely explain the delay. The customer doesn’t miss a beat and begins yelling after Carballo’s co-worker explains that the food is being prepared and will be ready shortly.

“They’re just now dropping them in?” the customer yells. “What the f*ck have y’all been jacking off to in there? Get the f*cking food and get it done.”

Many users found the interaction hilarious and congratulated Carballo and his co-worker for keeping a positive attitude.

“I woulda been dying laughing,” one user said.

Carballo responded, “We all were.”

“That is the correct response,” a second added.

“I have been laughing for 30 minutes now. Wish I had been there,” a third shared.

“I love how you just laugh and walk away,” another said.

Others discussed what fast food workers endure and how customers should never mess with people who prepare their food.

“Never talk crap to someone who’s making your food. Wait till it’s done then talk crap,” one user said.

“Never piss off peeps who make your food,” a second agreed.

“When will these people learn to not f*ck with the people that handle their food?” a third wondered.

The Daily Dot contacted Carballo via TikTok comment and Taco Bell via email for further information.

*First Published: Jul 21, 2023, 3:28 pm CDT

Parks Kugle is a writer and reporter based in San Antonio. His work has appeared in Lumina Literary Journal, Wicked Local Newspapers, and various publications across the U.S. He enjoys comics and gardening.

