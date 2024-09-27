‘Who … is out here working for Taco Bell?’: Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description

If you’re looking for some food and some gossip, maybe look to the Taco Bell app. It’s all going down in Taco Bell’s app item description, where you can learn more about the products and the behind-the-scenes menu drama surrounding them.

What’s the buzz about the Taco Bell app?

While trying to order a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, TikToker Alyssa (@alyssacardib) noticed the description gave them way more information than they needed.

“I need to know who the hell is out here working for Taco Bell, doing the [expletive] most,” Alyssa begins her video by saying with a green-screen effect and the Taco Bell app open to the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito page.

Alyssa then shares the description, which starts with the heading, “NO ROOM FOR LETTUCE.”

It proceeds, “Sorry, Lettuce RSVP is closed. I get it your friend Seasoned Beef is DJing tonight. But unless you’re on the list, you can’t get in.” It continues to narrate the rest of Lettuce’s attempts to get into the burrito (or the club?), but it seems that Lettuce had no luck.”

Is it real?

Yes, we’ve checked. Some items on the Taco Bell app have a basic description that just states items in the food plainly. While others, like the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, are a whole monologue. Take, for example, the Spicy Potato Soft Taco.

The title reads, “Stop Playing Hot Potato And Start Eating It Instead.”

It continues, “Who even thought of the game hot potato? Seriously, though. It’s basically a game of catch but with a hot potato. If you think about it, you basically heat a potato hotter than you should and hotter than you can handle, then throw it at your friends.”

What are viewers saying?

Alyssa’s video has almost 1,000 comments and 1.3 million views.

Viewers are thrilled.

“I just spent 30 minutes on my Taco Bell app reading descriptions. They are hilarious! Spicy potato soft taco is perfect,” said one comment.

“Is…is tortilla the narrator?!” asked another.

“Cries in Taco Bell Canada … why can’t we have the fun stuff too??” shared another.

“Not I just had a 5 layer burrito today and paid to get lettuce in the club,” said another comment.

Alyssa asked a good question, truly, who did come up with this?

The Daily Dot has reached out to Alyssa for comment via email and TikTok message and to Taco Bell via email.

