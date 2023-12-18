A woman stirred up nostalgia after filming herself ordering a Subway pizza. Spoiler alert: It was a success.

The video featured TikTok user Sarah (@sarahshooots), who mainly posts food-related content. This time, she took her 119,000 followers on an adventure to Subway. When she arrived at the counter, she asked one of the workers, “Can you make me a pizza, please?” Sarah added veggies, green peppers, black olives, banana peppers, spinach, and a slice of provolone to her pepperoni pizza. Next, the video jumped to the food enthusiast in her car, holding her box of pizza.

“It’s my first time, so I think I messed up a few things,” she stated. However, she wished she could’ve added oregano to her pizza and had the provolone cheese cooked. Since the worker would’ve charged her extra for four slices of provolone, the content creator ended up only adding one. Afterward, she unveiled her pizza drenched in ranch, peppers, and olives. The video concluded with Sarah excited to eat her pizza.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sarah via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment and Subway via press email. The video garnered over 491,000 views. In the comments, both customers and workers reminisced about the pizza.

“i ate these all the time when i was younger,” one viewer wrote.

“used to get it with pickles and extra cheese it’s so good!!” a second recalled.

“When I worked at subway, I used to make these all the time for my lunch. I loved trying different combos,” a third agreed.

Some viewers still eat the fan favorite.

“I ALWAYS GET THE PIZZAS AT SUBWAY I’VE NEVER GOT ANYTHING ELSE,” one user commented.

“ive been getting these since I was a kid!! Love themmm,” another echoed.

Where can customers order the pizza? The pizza is only available at select locations and is on the secret menu. In 2014, the company launched the personal flatbread pizza called the Flatizza. The pizza was quickly discontinued because it was losing the company money.