‘I love new employees’: Subway customer receives a ton of avocado free of charge after new worker didn’t know the correct portions to use

A California Subway customer said she received a large amount of avocado for free on her sandwich thanks to a new worker’s unfamiliarity with portion sizes—but she didn’t show the avocado in question, to viewers’ dismay.

In a viral video posted to TikTok yesterday, user @2beach4surf described how Subway workers normally “kind of ‘chintz’ you” by putting only two small slices of avocado on each sandwich. However, she says the employee serving her kept dicing new avocados and placing them on her sandwich, to her delight.

“I was like, ‘Yes, give me all the avocado,’” the TikToker said in her video, which has been viewed 1.1 million times as of Sunday.

When the employee rang her up, she says he did not charge her for the extra avocado.

“I know I could’ve said something, but I’m learning to shut the f*ck up,” she explained. “I’m not everyone’s boss. I’m not his boss. Who am I to tell him not to give me free avocado?”

In the video, the TikToker pulled her sandwich out of its bag but did not take it out of its paper wrap, which confused some users.

“Ma’am, you’re supposed to show all the avocado you got lol,” one user wrote in the comments.

“The way I waited the whole video to see what the new employee did for you,” user Lucas Brown (@lbvinyl) joked. “You got avocado, I got disappointment.”

One user demanded to know how the creator managed to get fresh avocados on her sandwich instead of a pre-made spread.

“California!” she replied. “A six-inch sandwich gets a quarter of fresh-cut avocado but it’s $1.25 extra.”

Avocado prices can change drastically depending on a number of factors. Avocados are expensive for farmers to grow and crop yields are affected by everything from climate change to political debate. Products like guacamole that are avocado-based are often made in-house, another factor that can lead to upcharges.

